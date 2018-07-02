Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/1/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/1/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (8.6%), THE ICEMAN COMETH (4.8%), ANGELS IN AMERICA (1.0%), MEAN GIRLS (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: HEAD OVER HEELS (-10.7%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-8.1%), BEAUTIFUL (-6.9%), SUMMER (-6.4%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-6.3%), ANASTASIA (-5.8%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-5.5%), CAROUSEL (-4.1%), CHICAGO (-3.8%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-3.6%), KINKY BOOTS (-3.3%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (-2.9%), HELLO, DOLLY! (-2.6%), WICKED (-1.9%), WAITRESS (-1.5%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.8%), ALADDIN (-0.7%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.7%), THE BOYS IN THE BAND (-0.4%), FROZEN (-0.2%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You