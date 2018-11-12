Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/11/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 11/11/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...





Up for the week by attendance was: THE NEW ONE (30.6%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (17.4%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (12.8%), WAITRESS (12.2%), KINKY BOOTS (10.5%), THE NAP (10.0%), THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT (8.3%), SUMMER (7.4%), HEAD OVER HEELS (6.7%), AMERICAN SON (5.6%), MY FAIR LADY (5.4%), WICKED (4.4%), FROZEN (4.3%), THE PROM (3.9%), BERNHARDT/HAMLET (3.9%), CHICAGO (2.7%), MEAN GIRLS (1.9%), ALADDIN (1.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.1%), KING KONG (0.4%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (0.3%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance was: TORCH SONG (-6.5%), THE FERRYMAN (-4.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-4.3%), ANASTASIA (-3.2%), THE CHER SHOW (-1.8%), BEAUTIFUL (-1.3%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-0.9%), THE BAND'S VISIT (-0.4%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.3%), THE WAVERLY GALLERY (-0.3%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You