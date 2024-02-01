Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2024 - Where to Watch DICKS THE MUSICAL & More

This February, Broadway fans will be treated to new albums, movies, and television shows to binge.

Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including Dicks the Musical coming to streaming, star-studded new series, and new albums!

Look below to see what movies, television, and music you should tune into this February!

Theatre TV & Film

The Notebook (Now Streaming, Max)

Ahead of the new musical adaption's premiere, watch the classic 2004 film adaption of Nicolas Sparks' romantic novel starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Featuring music by Ingrid Michaelson, the musical opens on Broadway this spring. Watch the movie here.

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans (Now Streaming, Hulu)

Ryan Murphy's Feud returns with Capote Vs. The Swans. The new season features Diane Lane, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, and more. Jessica Lange also makes her return to the Ryan Murphy universe in the new season, before heading back to the stage this spring. The series also features Demi Moore, Ella Beatty, and Treat Williams in his final role. New episodes premieres every Thursday on Hulu, watch here.

Dicks the Musical (February 2, Max)

A24's first movie musical comes to streaming. From comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, the movie stars Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion. The film is based on Jackson and Sharp's stage show, F*cking Identical Twins, which loosely follows a The Parent Trap-style plot. Watch here.

Bosco (February 2, Peacock)

Nikki Blonsky, who starred in the Hairspray movie musical as Tracy Turnblad, returns to the screen in Bosco. The film also includes original music from leading hip-hop artists, including Snoop Dogg, French Montana, The Game, DDG, and more. Watch here.

Nikki Blonsky in Bosco

Abbott Elementary, Season 3 (February 8, Hulu)

Sheryl Lee Ralph returns for new episodes of Abbott Elementary. New episodes stream Thursdays. Starring Quinta Brunson, the series also includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson. Watch here.

The New Look (February 14, Apple TV+)

Glenn Close stars as ‘Carmel Snow' in Apple TV+'s new series, The New Look. From Todd A. Kessler, the emotionally thrilling series starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel’ centers on the iconic fashion designers and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. Watch here.

Life + Beth, Season 2 (February 16, Hulu)

Laura Benanti and Amy Schumer return for the new season of the Hulu comedy. Season two also features guest stars Amy Sedaris, Beanie Feldstein, Kevin Kane, Colin Quinn, Jennifer Coolidge, Margaret Cho, Tim Meadows, and more. Watch the series here.

This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story (February 16, Prime Video)

Before she begins production on the film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez releases her new Dave Meyers-directed movie musical companion to her album. The film features Ben Affleck, Derek Hough, Jenifer Lewis, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Fat Joe, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sadghuru.

Theatre Music

Melissa Errico: Sondheim in the City (February 16)

Melissa Errico's new album features Sondheim classics like "Another Hundred People," "Take Me To The World," "Anyone Can Whistle," "Everybody Says Don’t," "Broadway Baby," "Little Things You Do Together," "Sorry-Grateful," "Being Alive," and more. Pre-order here.

Whisper Darkly (February 23)

The concept album for the "immersive electro-swing musical" score by Andrew Gerle (the book is by DJ Salisbury). The cast includes Kayla Davion, Claybourne Elder, Keri René Fuller, Alli Mauzey, and Aléna Watters. Pre-order the new album here.