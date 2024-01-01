Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More

Here's what to tune into this month.

By: Jan. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors Photo 4 Video: The Best of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Honors

Broadway Streaming Guide
Click Here for More on Broadway Streaming Guide
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list. A new month also wouldn't be complete without some theatre faces popping up in new streaming releases.

Look below to see what movies, television, aand music you should tune into this January!

Theatre TV & Film

Annie (Now Streaming, Netflix)
The 1982 film adaptation of the beloved musical returns to Neftlix. The film stars Carol Burnett, Bernadette Peters, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry, Albert Finney, and Aileen Quinn. Watch the movie here.

Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (Now Streaming, Netflix)
Both the 2008 film adaptation and its 2018 film adaptation come to Netflix. The ABB musicals star Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Cher, and more. Watch Mamma Mia! here and the sequel here.

The Traitors (January 12, Peacock)
Tony-winner Alan Cumming hosts the new season of The Traitors, the acclaimed Peacock takes place at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.  Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game, including RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint, who appeared in Head Over Heels on Broadway. Binge season one here.

Cats (January 16, Netflix)
The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical starring Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, and more.

Hazbin Hotel (January 19, Prime Video)
The new musical adult animated series featuring the voices of Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, imiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez. They are joined by guest stars like Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk. Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. Watch the series here.

Vanderpump Rules (January 31, Peacock)
Just in time for her Broadway debut in as Roxie Hart in Chicago, watch Ariana Madix star in the new season of the much-talked-about Bravo reality series. Catch up on past seasons here.

Theatre Music

Mean Girls (Music From the Motion Picture) (January 12)
As the highly-anticipated movie musical hits theaters, get the soundtrack featuring the voices of Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, and Bebe Wood. The album features beloved songs from the musical like "World Burn," "Rather Be Me," and "Revenge Party," along with new songs co-written by Rapp. Pre-order here.

Mark Winkler: The Rules Don't Apply (January 12)
Mark Winkler's 21st album. With 16 top musicians who play in various combinations. "Sunday in L.A.," "I.G.Y (What a Wonderful World)," "The Joy of Singing," "In Love in New York," and more. Pre-order the album here.



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2023 - What to Watch!

2023 is going out with a bang with new movies, series, and albums to keep Broadway fans entertained all month long. From Bradley Cooper's Maestro to the soundtrack for the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple, December's streaming guide has something for everyone!

2
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!

From Hannah Waddingham's new Christmas special to classics like The Muppet Christmas Carol, see which holiday streaming titles are sure to bring any Broadway fan some extra merriment this year. Check out our complete guide to what Broadway fans should be streaming this holiday season on Netflix, Peacock, Disney+, and more now!

3
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!

StreamingFrom highly-anticipated movies starring Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, LaChanze, Denée Benton, and more, to albums from Stephanie J. Block and Leslie Odom Jr., November's new streaming releases will give Broadway fans entertained all month.

4
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & Mo Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More

Fall into October with a brand new lineup of Broadway-themed titles coming to streaming services. From the star-studded new season of The Gilded Age to two new albums by Barbra Streisand, check out what's streaming this month!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & MoreWhat to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Close To Monday Tap DJ Slevin For Darkwave Electro Remix of 'Religion'Close To Monday Tap DJ Slevin For Darkwave Electro Remix of 'Religion'
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak PeekVideo: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIDEWAYS: THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You