Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list. A new month also wouldn't be complete without some theatre faces popping up in new streaming releases.

Look below to see what movies, television, aand music you should tune into this January!

Theatre TV & Film

Annie (Now Streaming, Netflix)

The 1982 film adaptation of the beloved musical returns to Neftlix. The film stars Carol Burnett, Bernadette Peters, Ann Reinking, Tim Curry, Albert Finney, and Aileen Quinn. Watch the movie here.

Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! (Now Streaming, Netflix)

Both the 2008 film adaptation and its 2018 film adaptation come to Netflix. The ABB musicals star Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Cher, and more. Watch Mamma Mia! here and the sequel here.

The Traitors (January 12, Peacock)

Tony-winner Alan Cumming hosts the new season of The Traitors, the acclaimed Peacock takes place at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game, including RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint, who appeared in Head Over Heels on Broadway. Binge season one here.

Cats (January 16, Netflix)

The film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical starring Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, and more.

Hazbin Hotel (January 19, Prime Video)

The new musical adult animated series featuring the voices of Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, imiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez. They are joined by guest stars like Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk. Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. Watch the series here.

Vanderpump Rules (January 31, Peacock)

Just in time for her Broadway debut in as Roxie Hart in Chicago, watch Ariana Madix star in the new season of the much-talked-about Bravo reality series. Catch up on past seasons here.

Theatre Music

Mean Girls (Music From the Motion Picture) (January 12)

As the highly-anticipated movie musical hits theaters, get the soundtrack featuring the voices of Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, and Bebe Wood. The album features beloved songs from the musical like "World Burn," "Rather Be Me," and "Revenge Party," along with new songs co-written by Rapp. Pre-order here.

Mark Winkler: The Rules Don't Apply (January 12)

Mark Winkler's 21st album. With 16 top musicians who play in various combinations. "Sunday in L.A.," "I.G.Y (What a Wonderful World)," "The Joy of Singing," "In Love in New York," and more. Pre-order the album here.