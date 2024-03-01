Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2023 - Where to Watch GIRLS5EVA & More

It's your lucky month as March is filled with a brand-new lineup of streaming content for Broadway fans!

From the return of Girls5Eva and movie musicals like Wonka and Cabaret coming to streaming, this season also features new streaming projects with Carol Burnett, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Ariana DeBose, Ariana Grande, and more.

Check out what series, movies, and albums are coming to streaming services this month!

Theatre TV & Movies

Cabaret (Now Streaming, Max)

As the musical returns to Broadway this spring with a daring new revival, watch the classic movie musical starring Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey.

Wonka (March 8, Max)

The movie musical prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features a mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, as he becomes the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker.

Girls5Eva (March 15, Netflix)

Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell return for the third season of Girls5Eva, coming to Netflix. In this new season the members of the late ‘90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it’s time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. The new season will be joined by the first two, all making their Neftlix debut.

Palm Royale (March 20, Apple TV)

Carol Burnett, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and more star in Apple's new series that follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society.

Shirley (March 22, Netflix)

Brian Stokes Mitchell joins Regina King in SHIRLEY, telling the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (March 29, Apple TV)

Ariana DeBose, Daveed Diggs, Catherine O’Hara, and Brett Goldstein join Lilli Cooper in the new season of Apple's reboot of Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock.

Theatre Music

Most Likely Not To... (Now Streaming)

Most Likely Not To… is an edgy new musical comedy, created by the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) community, offering a light-hearted look at life with disabilities and a window into how ableism colors everyday situations. This new recording features Lauryn Adams, Darilyn Castillo, Andrew Chappelle , Sarah Dacey Charles, and more.

Ariana Grande, "Eternal Sunshine" (March 8)

As production on the Wicked movie was brought to a halt for the SAG-AFTA and WGA strikes, Ariana Grande returned to the recording studio after years off to prepare to play Glinda. Listen to her re-trained vocals on her new album, "Eternal Sunshine," a concept album inspired by the Jim Carey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Pre-order the album here.

Jane Scheckter: I'll Take Romance (March 15)

Scheckter's new album includes songs like "Isn't It a Pity," "If Love Were All," "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life," "A Beautiful Friendship," "Love I Hear," "A Song for Bill Evans," "Looking Back. Pre-order the album here.

Rosie the Musical (March 22)

Studio cast recording of score by Chris Broom. Cast includes Desmonda Cathabel, Lucy Thomas, Will Callan, Nora Thomas. The show follows Rosie Boot, a convent-educated Irish girl who joins the chorus line at London's Gaiety Theatre in the Strand at the turn of the last century. Pre-order here.