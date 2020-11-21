Broadway From Home: 129 Musicals & Shows You Can Stream Online This Fall

Are you looking for something to get your mind off... all of this? So are we. Because everyone needs some escape, BroadwayWorld put together a list of all the live action musicals you can stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, BroadwayHD, and Disney Plus.

See our full list of soothing streaming musicals below!

What musicals can I watch on Netflix?

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

Rachel Bloom stars as a young woman who abandons a choice job at a law firm and her life in New York in an attempt to find happiness in the unlikely locale of West Covina, California. This musical comedy series won four Emmys over its four season run, for best original song, best choreography, and best editing.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

In prerevolutionary Russia, a Jewish peasant contends with marrying off three of his daughters while growing anti-Semitic sentiment threatens his village. Topol's portrayal of Tevye the Milkman brings the classic Broadway musical to the screen in this unforgettable film adaptation.

Glee (2009-2015)

A group of ambitious misfits try to escape the harsh realities of high school by joining a glee club headed by a passionate Spanish teacher. Starring Broadway favorites like Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, and Jenna Ushkowitz, Glee is an essential binge watch for the music and musical lover.

Jersey Boys (2014)

A film adaptation of the jukebox musical that rocked the world, Jersey Boys is the story of four young men from the wrong side of the tracks who came together to form the iconic 1960s rock group The Four Seasons. Clint Eastwood directs.

Julie and the Phantoms (2020)

Julie is a teenage girl who finds her passion for music and life with the help of a high -concept band of teen boys (The Phantoms) who have been dead for 25 years. Julie, in turn, helps them become the band they were never able to be. Broadway's Cheyenne Jackson recurs on the series.

Les Misérables (2012)

In 19th-century France, Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole, agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter. The decision changes their lives forever. Starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, and Amanda Seyfried, with an impressive ensemble including Aaron Tveit, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Helena Bonham Carter, this adaptation of Boubil & Schonberg's masterpiece is not one to miss.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda take over the roles of the iconic roles made famous by Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke! A few decades after her original visit, Mary Poppins returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives.

Shrek: The Musical (2013)

Make room for ogre-sized family fun as the greatest fairy tale never told comes to life in a whole new way in this breathtaking Broadway musical adaptation of the hit movie Shrek! Brian d'Arcy James and Sutton Foster star as Shrek and Fiona in this pro-shot musical.

Springsteen on Broadway (2018)

Springsteen on Broadway is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Bruce Springsteen under the lights of Broadway. It is an intimate night with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his stories. The filmed pro-shot is the intimate, final performance of Bruce Springsteen's 236-show run at Jujamcyn's Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway.

The Get Down (2016-2017)

A ragtag group of teenagers run wild in the streets of the Bronx in the late 1970s. The tragically short series explores funk music and features an all-star cast, including Justice Smith, Shameik Moore, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Producers (2005)

After putting together another Broadway flop, down-on-his-luck Producer Max Bialystock teams up with timid accountant Leo Bloom in a get-rich-quick scheme to put on the world's worst show. The Producers is an adaptation of the musical, which was in itself an adaptation of the original movie starring Gene Wilder and Zero Mostel. The original Broadway production broke records and won twelve Tony Awards.

West Side Story (1961)

Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy. Get ready for next year's Spielberg-helmed remake with the Academy Award-winning best picture original, featuring all the song and dance you know and love from the Bernstein/Sondheim Broadway musical.

What musicals can I watch on Hulu?

Footloose (2011)

A city teenager moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and his rebellious spirit shakes up the populace. This remake of the 1980s dance movie stars Miles Teller, Julianne Hough, and Kenny Wormald. It features covers of classic soundtrack moments like "Footloose," "Holding Out for a Hero," and "Let's Hear it for the Boy."

Judy (2019)

Renee Zellweger stars in this biopic as legendary performer Judy Garland, who arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Zellweger, who also starred in the film adaptation of "Chicago," won the Academy Award for her portrayal of the iconic singer and actress.

Man of La Mancha (1972)

The funny story of mad but kind and chivalrous elderly nobleman Don Quixote who, aided by his squire Sancho Panza, fights windmills that are seen as dragons to save prostitute Dulcinea who is seen as a noblewoman. The film is an adaptation of the 1965 musical. It stars Peter O'Toole in the leading role.

Rocketman (2019)

Taron Egerton stars in this musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years. A bonafide movie musical, Rocketman features your favorite songs in dazzling, all-new contexts.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

A newly-engaged couple have a breakdown in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, Meat Loaf, and Richard O'Brien make up the cast of the quintessential midnight movie, based on the stage show written by O'Brien himself.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter star in the infamous story of Benjamin Barker, aka Sweeney Todd, who sets up a barber shop in London which is the basis for a sinister partnership with his fellow tenant, Mrs. Lovett. The Sondheim classic operetta was directed for the screen by Tim Burton.

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (2020)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton's improvisation hip-hop group, Freestyle Love Supreme and their reunion performances in New York City in 2019. The group formed in 2004, and played Broadway in 2019 and 2020. Members include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, and more.

What musicals can I watch on HBO Max?

An American in Paris (1951)

Three friends struggle to find work in Paris. Things become more complicated when two of them fall in love with the same woman. The Gene Kelly-led film was adapted into a Broadway musical in 2014; it's impressive to watch how the beautiful, visual story translated from film to theatre.

Cats (2020)

In the long-awaited film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's wildly successful stage musical, a tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, and more make up the star-studded cast.

Chicago (2002)

Two death-row murderesses develop a fierce rivalry while competing for publicity, celebrity, and a sleazy lawyer's attention. The musical film adaptation, starring Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, took home the Academy Award for best picture.

David Byrne's American Utopia (2020)

Spike Lee documents the former Talking Heads frontman's brilliant, timely 2019 Broadway show, based on his recent album and tour of the same name. The concert plans to return to the stage in 2021, but, until then, you can experience the brilliantly filmed production in its entirely on HBO Max.

Guys and Dolls (1955)

In New York, a gambler is challenged to take a cold female missionary to Havana, but they fall for each other, and the bet has a hidden motive to finance a crap game. You can't go wrong with a cast that includes Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra at the very top of their game.

Hairspray (2007)

It's another film adaptation of a musical that started as a different movie! Pleasantly plump teenager Tracy Turnblad teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show. John Travolta, Christopher Walken, Elijah Kelley, Queen Latifah Michelle Pfeiffer, Zac Efron, Nicky Blonsky, and so many more make up this excellent ensemble cast.

A Hard Day's Night (1964)

Over two "typical" days in the life of The Beatles, the boys struggle to keep themselves and Sir Paul McCartney's mischievous grandfather in check while preparing for a live television performance. The film features hit songs you know and love! You can practically chart The Beatles' meteoric rise to fame as the plot progresses.

Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

A girl group find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy to deliver subliminal messages through popular music. With music by genius, prolific songwriter Adam Schlesinger ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Cry Baby"), you know you're in for something special.

La La Land (2016)

Emma Stone won the Academy Award for her performance in this modern take on the classic Hollywood musical. While navigating their careers in Los Angeles, a pianist and an actress fall in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed. You simply cannot find anyone better suited to any role than Ellen Greene and Rick Moranis are to Audrey and Seymour. This is a rare movie-musical that might surpass its original stage material.

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

A poet falls for a beautiful courtesan whom a jealous duke covets. If you love to fall in love with music and other people, this Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor raucous tragedy of a musical is for you.

On the Town (1949)

Three sailors wreak havoc as they search for love during a whirlwind 24-hour leave in New York City. The musical itself dates back to 1944 - how exciting and strange to access a different time in such a unique way! The music is so catchy you'll never forget it.

Once (2007)

A modern-day musical about a busker and an immigrant and their eventful week in Dublin, as they write, rehearse and record songs that tell their love story. This is a beautiful little film with a big, huge heart - it's perfect for a rainy afternoon.

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

A young soprano becomes the obsession of a disfigured and murderous musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opéra House. What could be considered Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece comes to life on the big screen, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, and more.

School of Rock (2003)

After being kicked out of his rock band, Dewey Finn becomes a substitute teacher of an uptight elementary private school, only to try and turn his class into a rock band. While you're missing the frenetic energy Alex Brightman brought to the role in the Broadway musical, it's a great idea to revisit Jack Black's original performance - which is just as much fun.

Singin' in the Rain (1952)

In this stunning specimen from the golden age of Hollywood, a silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound. Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds' pitch-perfect dance takes this movie over the top.

Six by Sondheim (2013)

An intimate and candid look at the life and art of the legendary composer-lyricist. Performers include Audra McDonald, Jeremy Jordan, Darren Criss, America Ferrera, Jackie Hoffman and Laura Osnes, along with Mr. Sondheim himself.

The Threepenny Opera (1931)

In London at the turn of the century, the bandit Mack the Knife marries Polly without the knowledge of her father, Peachum, the 'king of the beggars'. Bertolt Brecht's classic work is considered one of the first "plays with music," adapted for the screen for the early days of cinema.

Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

A young woman separated from her lover by war faces a life-altering decision. The film's dialogue is entirely sung through, making it unique to pretty much any other musical on this list.

Xanadu (1980)

A struggling artist living in Los Angeles meets a girl who may hold the key to his happiness. Olivia Newton John and Gene Kelly star in this musical fantasy, which marches to the music of Jeff Lynne and ELO.

What musicals can I watch on Disney Plus?

Annie (1999)

In 1933, during the Great Depression, 11-year-old orphan Annie Bennett was left on her own at an all girls orphanage when she was an infant. This is the 1999 made-for-television edition of the musical film, starring Broadway favorites Audra McDonald, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Victor Garber, and Kathy Bates!

Babes in Toyland (1961)

Tom the Piper's Son is about to marry Mary Quite Contrary. On the eve of their wedding, evil miser Barnaby hires two henchmen to drown Tom and steal Mary's sheep, cared for by Little Bo Peep, thus depriving Mary and the children she lives with of their livelihood, forcing her to marry Barnaby. Ray Bolger, Tommy Sands, and Annette Funicello star.

Camp Rock (2008)

At a music camp for gifted teens, a popular teen idol (Joe Jonas) overhears a girl (Demi Lovato) singing and sets out to find who the talented voice belongs to. What he doesn't know is that the girl is actually a camp kitchen worker with a fear of being heard. This is the film that catapulted Demi Lovato (and her amazing voice) into the public consciousness!

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Mitchie is back with her friends at Camp Rock, ready to perform music, dance and have a good time. Her "boyfriend" is there as well. A new camp has opened across the lake, creating an atmosphere of competition or feud. The appearance of Jonas Brothers really ties this movie together.

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

Four teens aim to take the world by storm with their music - Raven-Symone, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan. The actresses recorded as a real band after they filmed the movie, selling over 2 million copies of the soundtrack album.

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

The girl group return for more adventures, this time traveling to Spain to take part in a music festival. The sequel's soundtrack charted at number 5 on the Billboard Top 200!

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

The girl group travel to India to star in a Bollywood movie, "Namaste Bombay" - but end up competing for the same part. This is the final film in the trilogy

The Country Bears (2002)

Beary Barrington goes on an adventure to save Country Bear Hall by getting the Country Bears back together for a reunion concert. This is the rare musical film based on a theme park attraction. It features the voice talents of Candy Ford, James Gammon, Brad Garrett, Toby Huss, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Stephen Root. Christopher Walken plays the villain.

Freaky Friday (2018)

A musical about what happens when a mom and daughter argue, get their bodies magically switched, and must make it through the day being the other at high school or preparing for the next-day wedding--while hoping to switch back. Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Heidi Blickenstaff star, with music by Pulitzer Prize winners Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey.

The Greatest Showman (2017)

Celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. Starring Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and more, and featuring a score by Tony winners Pasek and Paul.

Hamilton (2020)

Without a doubt one of the most powerful and impactful musicals to hit Broadway in decades, Hamilton tells the story of the real life of one of America's foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater with the original Broadway cast - including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillippa Soo, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Daveed Diggs, and more!

Hello, Dolly! (1969)

Matchmaker Dolly Levi travels to Yonkers to find a partner for "half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder, convincing his niece, his niece's intended, and his two clerks to travel to New York City along the way. Fresh off Funny Girl, a young Barbra Streisand stars in this first film adaptation of the classic musical.

High School Musical (2006)

A popular high-school athlete and an academically-gifted girl get roles in the school musical and develop a friendship that threatens East High's social order. This movie pretty much revitalized the movie musical - Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens lead an ensemble cast that blew up the teen musical world.

High School Musical 2 (2007)

School's out for summer and the East High Wildcats are ready to make it the time of their lives after landing jobs in a wealthy country club owned by Sharpay and Ryan's family. Ashley Tisdale is the cast highlight of this equally-exciting sequel.

High School Musical 3 (2008)

As seniors in high school, Troy and Gabriella struggle with the idea of being separated from one another as college approaches. Along with the rest of the Wildcats, they stage a spring musical to address their experiences, hopes and fears about their future. The only film of the three High School Musicals to get a theatrical release, this is a perfect send-off to our favorite franchise.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)

The students from the school where the High School Musical films were shot stage a musical production based on the franchise. This delightfully meta series stars Broadway favorites and up-and-coming talents alike.

Mary Poppins (1964)

In turn of the century London, a magical nanny employs music and adventure to help two neglected children become closer to their father. Julie Andrews is simply magical in this beloved musical film, which was later adapted for Broadway.

Newsies (1992)

The legendary Kenny Ortega directs this musical based on the New York City newsboy strike of 1899. When young newspaper sellers are exploited beyond reason by their bosses they set out to enact change and are met by the ruthlessness of big business. Christian Bale stars, doing an American accent, years before he donned the Batman cape.

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)

Filmed live on stage at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, CA, this is a not-to-be-missed high energy show starring Original Broadway cast members, including Jeremy Jordan, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Tommy Bracco, and more! If you love high-energy dance, Christopher Gattelli's choreography will shine through for you.

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

In this hilarious tweaking of the fairy tale, "The Princess and the Pea", Queen Aggravain has ruled that none may marry until her son, Prince Dauntless marries. However, she has managed to sabotage every princess that come along. When Sir Harry and Lady Larken learn that they are going to be parents, wed or not, he goes off to the swamps and brings back Princess Winnifred ("Fred" to her friends). The queen is horrified and immediately begins to scheme, but Winnifred, with some help from Sir Harry, the King, and the Jester, isn't going to be quite so easy to get rid of. While Tracey Ullman is wonderfully adept at taking over the role made famous by Carol Burnett, Burnett herself is the highlight of this film adaptation - she plays the queen!

Sister Act (1992)

When a worldly singer witnesses a mob crime, the police hide her as a nun in a traditional convent where she has trouble fitting in. Whoopi Goldberg is a funny woman, but she reaches her comedic height in this hilarious, feel-good romp.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Showgirl Deloris Van Cartier returns as Sister Mary Clarence to teach music to a group of Catholic students whose run-down school is slated for closure. Goldberg, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Mary Wickes reprise their roles for this music-filled sequel.

The Sound of Music (1965)

A woman leaves an Austrian convent to become a governess to the children of a Naval officer widower. Once again, Julie Andrews is the absolute center of this movie's expansive universe - but the Rogers and Hammerstein film adaptation's secret weapon is Christopher Plummer as (the very dreamy) Captain Von Trapp.

The Little Mermaid Live! (2019)

A live broadcast of the beloved animated Disney tale with live performances of the songs. Beloved Disney stars Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, John Stamos, Amber Riley, and more make up this incredible ensemble cast.

What Musicals Can I Stream on BroadwayHD?

42nd Street

Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line on Broadway's newest show. But when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy might just have the shot at stardom she's always dreamed of.

A Night With Janis Joplin

From Broadway to your screen, now you're invited to share an evening with the woman and her influences in the musical, A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Piece of My Heart," "Mercedes Benz," "Cry Baby" and "Summertime," a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN, written and directed by Randy Johnson, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences-icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll's greatest legends.

Alice at the Palace

Oscar winner Meryl Streep stars in this delightful "music hall" version of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass. Also starring Emmy winner Debbie Allen.

An American in Paris (Musical)

This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical, inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light'. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography. Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

Billy Elliot: The Musical LIVE

Based on the beloved film and winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Billy Elliot: The Musical Live from London's West End is a celebration of one of the world's most popular and successful stage shows. A modern-day fairy tale of a young boy who exchanges boxing gloves for ballet shoes, Billy's story is set during the 1980's miner's strike in northern England, where his determination inspires an entire community. From the creative team behind the original film and music legend Elton John, this story of self-discovery, determination, love, and hope is brought to life in this funny, uplifting, and spectacular experience that you'll want to experience again and again! Contains adult language.

Bye Bye Birdie

Relive the musical magic of BYE BYE BIRDIE, one of America's best-loved musicals. In this tuneful parody of Elvis Presley, Conrad Birdie is a wildly popular '50s rock-n-roll star. Conrad's manager, Albert (Jason Alexander) and his devoted secretary, Rosie (Vanessa Williams), arrange for Conrad to make a dramatic final appearance on "The Ed Sullivan Show," on the eve of his joining the Army.

Rogers and Hammerstein's Carousel

Rodgers and Hammerstein composed some of the most glorious music ever written for the stage in Carousel. This is a dazzling adaptation featuring all-star performances from Kelli O'Hara, Nathan Gunn, and others.

Cats (Musical)

One of the longest-running hits in the history of Broadway and the West End, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has been specially restaged for this video presentation, which captures all the music and movement of the original stage production with an uncommon intimacy and depth.

Daddy Long Legs

Based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire-a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, the Brontë Sisters, and "Downton Abbey"-this heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor has charmed audiences of all ages from Los Angeles to London. Critics are cheering: Daddy Long Legs has "echoes of She Loves Me and top-notch performances" and "is one of the most enthralling, entertaining and moving love stories on the American musical theater stage."

Disney's Broadway Hits

Experience the Disney on Broadway songs you know and love in a whole new way from the comfort of your home! Disney Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall is now available On-Demand!

Elaine Stritch At Liberty

Star, legend, force of nature--whatever you call Elaine Stritch, it probably applies, and it's never more apparent than in her deeply personal one-woman show, At Liberty. With only an oversize shirt, black tights, and a chair, Stritch mesmerizes a full house at London's Old Vic Theatre with tales of her 50-plus-year career on stage and screen. It's a priceless glimpse of backstage theatre to hear her recount how she served as standby for Ethel Merman in Call Me Madamin New York at the same time she had a featured role in Pal Joeyplaying in New Haven, Connecticut.

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME is a wildly inventive musical adventure that tells the story of a sleep-deprived single mom who struggles to balance her family and career as a video game music composer. Late one night, while posting a dating video, she receives an unexpected response from the polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton (1874-1922), one of the most iconic leaders of the 20th century. Shipwrecked and stranded on an iceberg in the Antarctic, Shackleton reaches across space and time to share his heroic journey with her. Against all odds, they discover that their greatest inspiration lies within each other.

Falsettos

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Fame

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical is the international smash hit sensation following the lives of students at New York's High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

From Here to Eternity: The Musical

Pearl Harbor, 1941, where the girls sing "don'cha like Hawaii", the men of G Company sing the blues, and where even on an army base, love and desire are never very far away. Sir Tim Rice's epic new musical is adapted from one of the greatest novels of the twentieth century; a gripping tale of illicit love and army life which translates in to a breath-taking, romantic and excitingly original show.

Funny Girl: The Musical

Funny Girl is based on the life of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice and her tempestuous relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. This classic musical and critically acclaimed production features Sheridan Smith in "an unforgettable star turn" (The Times) and a host of iconic musical numbers.

Gypsy

Bette Midler, in her network television acting debut, stars as the ultimate pushy stage mother, Rose, who seeks stardom for her two young daughters at any cost. Gypsy is a 1959 musical with music by Julie Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim,and a book by Arthur Laurents. Gypsy is loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, the famous striptease artist and focuses on her mother, Rose, whose name has become synonymous with "the ultimate show business mother". The creation of Mama Rose as a character for a Broadway musical was a real challenge. Laurents' unsentimental and uncompromising writing of the role of the stage-mother-to-end-all-stage-mothers was lauded by Gypsy Rose Lee herself in 1959.

Hans Brinker

Based on the classic children's story, this fun-filled musical is sprinkled with fantasy and excitement. When his family falls on hard times, Hans is determined to help in any way he can. He enters a big race with the hope of winning the prize: a pair of silver ice skates. At the same time, he and his sister work to restore their father's failing health.

Hello Again

Based on the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical, HELLO AGAIN chases ten lost souls across ten New York City eras. The lives of a restless soldier, a defiant nurse, a helpless college boy, a driven actress, and more intersect in this daisy-chained exploration of bittersweet love. Warning: sexually explicit content.

Hetty Feather

Jacqueline Wilson's best-selling novel comes to life on stage as Hetty, a feisty young orphan with an intrepid imagination, embarks on an adventure to find her true home. Infused with live music and daring aerial feats, this new musical is perfect for the whole family.

Into the Woods (Musical)

Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods weaves together many famous fairy tales in an allegorical story of family, love, growing up and the hazy areas between right and wrong.

Holiday Inn

Jim leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut... but life just isn't the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim's luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare.

Jacques Brel is Alive and Well in Paris

Working from the surreal imagery and concrete emotions with which Brel laced his lyrics, songwriter Mort Shuman (himself co-creator of some of the most memorable hit songs for the Drifters and Elvis Presley) transforms Brel's French chansons into lushly romantic yet unsentimental English language versions. Shuman, Elly Stone, and Joe Masiell give voice to Brel's tangos and boleros in an explosion of settings that are inexhaustibly imaginative and intimate. But the true showstopper offers Brel himself singing his signature, "Ne Me Quitte Pas," in a sequence that ranks as one of the most powerfully understated and sincere musical performances ever put on film.

Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical

Starring David Hasselhoff in the title role, Jekyll Hyde: The Musical is an evocative tale of love, lust, madness and murder. Featuring music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, this musical broke house records at Broadway's Plymouth Theatre, where it ran for over four years and 1,500 performances; it continues touring around the world, thrilling audiences.

Jerry Springer: The Opera

Jerry Springer - The Opera tells the story of a day in the job of world famous talk-show host, Jerry Springer. Jerry has to sort out a number of guests problems, including a man who wants to dress up as a baby, and a man with 3 lovers. However, on this particular day, something out of the ordinary will happen. Contains adult themes and language.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's rock classic Jesus Christ Superstar returns to its roots with this sensational performance filmed in the UK during the Live Arena Tour. An incredible cast including Tim Minchin as Judas Iscariot, Melanie Chisholm as Mary Magdalene, Chris Moyles as King Herod and Ben Forster as Jesus Christ, perform hit songs including "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane," "Heaven on Their Minds," "Everything's Alright," "King Herod's Song" and "Superstar" in an exciting and contemporary interpretation.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

For the first time ever Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's fun filled musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been specially filmed for video. Inspired by the record breaking London Palladium production, this brand new production stars Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins. A lively and colourful journey through Ancient Egypt, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the rags to riches story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours. Spectacular visuals and an enchanting score packed with hit songs including Close Every Door to Me, Go Go Go Joseph and Any Dream Will Do make this a dream of a show for the entire family.

Kinky Boots

Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen.

Kiss Me, Kate

The first revival in nearly 50 years of the musical comedy masterpiece by composer Cole Porter and book writers Sam and Bella Spewack not only enchanted critics and delighted audiences, but went on to triumph as one of the biggest prize winners of the 2000 season. Taking its inspiration from Shakespeare, this hilarious romp recounts the backstage and on-stage antics of two feuding romances during an out-of-town tryout for a musical adaptation of The Taming of the Shrew. Sparkling with 18 classic Cole Porter songs including "Another Op'nin', Another Show," "Wunderbar," "So in Love," "Always True to You in My Fashion," "Too Darn Hot," and "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" this is Broadway musical comedy at its irresistible best.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

Filmed before a live audience at Cafe Brasil in New Orleans, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill features six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald in her history-making, tour de force performance as the jazz icon.

Les Miserables in Concert (25th Anniversary)

In celebration of 25 amazing years of the landmark musical, Les Miserables marked the momentous occasion with two magnificent sell-out performances at The O2, and live relays to cinemas around the world where audiences also stood, clapped, cried and cheered. This live recording of the extraordinary event presents an awe-inspiring spectacle, with a phenomenal international star cast that includes Nick Jonas, Matt Lucas, Lea Salonga, and Alfie Boe.

Lost in the Stars

Brock Peters (To Kill a Mockingbird) is Stephen Kumalo, a black South African minister searching the unfamiliar back alleys and shantytowns of Johannesburg for his son, Absalom. But Kumalo's unwavering faith is put to the test when he finds Absalom in jail facing a capital murder charge. Courage, dignity, and sacrifice fall prey to the whirlwind of racist hypocrisy and hollow justice in Absalom's trial. Absalom's reunion and reconciliation with her father, his jailhouse marriage to his pregnant sweetheart Irina (Melba Moore), and his heroic determination to tell the truth no matter the cost set the stage for a tragic climax of both epic proportion and documentary immediacy. Peters, whom Weill declared, "one of the great voices of American theatre," delivers a flawlessly moving performance.

Love Never Dies

Set 10 years after The Phantom of the Opera, the Phantom has escaped from Paris to New York where he lives amongst the joy rides and freak shows of Coney Island. He has finally found a place for his music to soar; all that is missing is his love Christine Daaé.

Memphis

The 2010 Tony Award- winner for Best Musical, Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball. Captured live in performance at Broadway's historic Shubert Theatre with the Tony- nominated cast, this tale of love, ambition and the cultural revolution that changed music forever jumps off the screen and into your heart!

MeshuggahNuns!

Meshuggah-Nuns! finds the sisters on an all-expense paid trip on the "Faiths of All Nations" Cruise. When the cast of "Fiddler on the Roof" gets seasick, the ship's captain asks the sisters and Tevye to put on a show. The result - Meshuggah-Nuns! Hilarity reigns supreme on the high seas with songs like Say It in Yiddish, Contrition, In the Convent, and If I Were a Catholic.

Miss Saigon

The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this acclaimed new production of the global stage sensation was described as "the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances" by the Daily Telegraph and "the greatest musical of all time" by the Daily Mail. The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris - but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Nine

Famous film director Guido Contini struggles to find harmony in his professional and personal lives, as he engages in dramatic relationships with his wife, his mistress, his muse, his agent, and his mother. A feature film adaptation of the musical inspired by the Fellini film "8½."

Nuncrackers

Nuncrackers is the first "TV Special" taped by the sisters in their convent basement studio for Cable Access. It stars the nuns you love plus Father Virgil and some of Mt. Saint Helen's most talented students. Nuncrackers will make you laugh and maybe tug at your heartstrings. It's the perfect way to ensure your holiday season is merry and bright.

Nunsensations!

Nunsensations! takes the sisters on a brand-new adventure. When a parishioner volunteers to donate $10,000 if they will perform in a club in Las Vegas, Mother Superior is hesitant to accept. However, after being convinced by the other sisters that "what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas," Reverend Mother agrees. What follows is the most feather-filled, sequin-studded Nunsense show ever!

Nunsense

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon.

Nunsense II

Nunsense II: The Second Coming takes place six weeks after the sisters have staged their first benefit. But now, they're a bit slicker, having been "bitten by the theater bug." From the riotous bingo game run by Sister Amnesia to the hilarious duet, What Would Elvis Do?, this show will have you rolling in the aisles!

Nunsense 3: The Jamboree

After regaining her memory Sr. Amnesia realizes she is Sister Mary Paul, a former country singer. Reverend Mother, feeling that one should not waste God-given talent, gets Sister Mary Paul a recording contract and now she is on a national tour. Will Sister Amnesia leave the convent for the Grand Ole Op'ry? You'll have to wait till the finale, Do Unto Others to get the answer.

Nunset Boulevard

The Little Sisters of Hoboken are off to Tinseltown. They are thrilled at the prospect of performing at the Hollywood Bowl until they discover they are booked into the Hollywood Bowl-A-Rama. But when they hear that a big-time producer is auditioning people for a new movie musical about the life of Dolores Hart, the movie star who became a nun, their spirits soar! Could this be their big break?

Oklahoma!

Oklahoma! is the quintessential American musical. A Rodgers and Hammerstein show set against the backdrop of the founding of a new state. In a production by National Theatre, London, Oklahoma! is invigorated with historical context and deeper meaning to provide a full musical experience for people who have been raised humming its tunes all the way to theatrical newcomers. Directed by Trevor Nunn, choreographed by Susan Stroman, and starring Hugh Jackman, this revival catches the spirit of the original in a unique and compelling way.

Old Hats

Bill Irwin and David Shiner's funny, heartwarming, comic adventure Old Hats wowed audiences in New York's Pershing Square Signature Center. Now, after the show has closed in New York, BroadwayHD welcomes back Bill Irwin and David Shiner in their award-winning, critically acclaimed production. Called "one of the funniest shows of the past few years" by the New York Post, this production reunites the clowns with original director Tina Landau and introduces their new songstress and comic foil Shaina Taub, hailed as "a young Judy Garland meets grown-up Lisa Simpson" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Peter Pan

The Tony-Nominated Broadway revival of Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby tells the classic tale of the young boy who refuses to grow up. When Peter Pan meets the Darling children, he takes them on an adventure to Neverland, where they learn to fly, defeat the evil Captain Hook, and are changed forever. Peter Pan is a delightful musical that is filled with magic, delight, and a sprinkle of fairy dust.

Pippin

Winner of 5 Tony Awards, Pippin is a Broadway musical that is not only a contemporary classic but also the play that made director choreographer Bob Fosse a famous name long before Cabaret and All That Jazz. Using the medieval legend of Charlemagne's son, Pippin, heir apparent to the Holy Roman Empire, the musical pageant called Pippin is a parable about a young man's search for meaning and truth.

Putting It Together

Starring Carol Burnett, George Hearn and others, Putting it Together is a tribute to composer/songwriter Stephen Sondheim, featuring songs from his Broadway productions.

Ruthless! The Musical

The camp cult classic from Joel Paley with music by Marvin Laird is filmed from London's West End following critical acclaim off-Broadway. Ruthless! The Musical famously spoofs Broadway musicals from Gypsy to Mame as well as iconic films including The Bad Seed and All About Eve. Talented eight year old Tina Denmark will do anything to play the lead in her school musical. Anything! As Tina discovers where her talent comes from, she shows us just what it takes to succeed... Premiering in 1992, the show is responsible for discovering young performers Britney Spears and Natalie Portman. This production features Jason Gardiner (Dancing on Ice UK) as overbearing agent Sylvia St Croix who encourages Tina (Anya Evans) to pursue her dreams of a career in showbiz. Kim Maresca is Judy Denmark, 'Tina's Mother', the bland housewife who has 'absolutely no talent whatsoever', or does she...? Tracie Bennett (Follies) is Tina's grandmother, the famously spiky theatre critic Lita Encore, and Harriet Thorpe (Great Britain) is Tina's teacher and ex-actress Myrna Thorne.

She Loves Me

She Loves Me follows Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know the anonymous pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed? Starring Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi, and Jane Krakowski.

Show Boat

An iconic piece of American theater with music by Jerome Kern and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and P.G. Wodehouse, Show Boat stands as an archetypical representation of a time and place in America that the audiences of today must put into proper perspective. It was groundbreaking when it premiered in 1927 because it straddled the cusp between music hall and a new American musical theater. It was not a traditional operetta, but rather a dramatic musical event that explored race, class, and privilege. Bold for its time, it was the first musical stage production with an interracial (yet segregated) cast with Black performers in leading roles.

Sophisticated Ladies

Sophisticated Ladies is a musical revue based on the music of Duke Ellington, featuring "Take the "A" Train", "I'm Beginning to See the Light", "Hit Me With a Hot Note and Watch Me Bounce", "It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)", "In a Sentimental Mood", "Sophisticated Lady", "Don't Get Around Much Anymore", "Satin Doll", and "I Got It Bad and That Ain't Good," among many others. The musical ran on Broadway in 1981.

Street Scene

The very first opera composed by the esteemed Kurt Weill with a libretto by Elmer Rice and song lyrics by Langston Hughes, Street Scene is a synthesis of European opera and American musical theater set against the backdrop of an ever-changing New York City.

The King and I

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. With one of the finest scores ever written including: Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, and featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre.

The Last Five Years

Based on the hit musical by Jason Robert Brown, a struggling actress (Anna Kendrick) and her novelist boyfriend (Jeremy Jordan) recount the rise and fall of their 5 year love affair.

The Lion

In THE LION, writer/performer Benjamin Scheuer tells a story about love, loss, loyalty and the redemptive power of music. This one-man musical is also a coming of age story, where a son seeks his father's love and goes on a deeply personal journey to become his own man. Scheuer plays and sings the incredible story of his family and his close call with mortality, all while supported by a cast of six guitars. Some stories have to be sung. The award-winning hit theatrical production of THE LION received rave reviews at Manhattan Theatre Club, Geffen Playhouse in LA, and a national tour.

The MeshugaNutcracker!

The MeshugaNutcracker! is a full-length musical comedy that features the wonderfully silly sensibilities of the folklore of Chelm (the fictional town of fools) underscored by an invigorating, Klezmer-ized orchestration of Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite", now with original lyrics that celebrate Chanukah. Judah Maccabee's triumphant saga and accounts of perseverance during the Holocaust as well as the celebration of the first Chanukah in the new state of Israel emerge with a genuine sense of wonder as the Chelmniks tell eight stories that pay tribute to the holiday. Add in dancing dreidels, singing sufganiot, and surprise guest stars and you have the perfect recipe for a holiday gathering. Some might call it crazy... we call it The MeshugaNutcracker!

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

The Sound of Music (Musical)

The beloved family classic comes alive once again! The world's most popular musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, comes brilliantly to life in this ambitious, live-broadcast production from BAFTA-nominated director Coky Giedroyc! The spectacular Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, EastEnders) delivers a mesmerizing performance and incredible vocal talents as Maria, the tomboyish nun who reluctantly becomes the governess for seven children living in the shadow of their stern widower father (Julian Ovenden). Along with her required duties, Maria brings love, music and excitement back into the children's lives and also eventually begins to have an effect on their father. But just when things are looking up, the rise of Nazism and the looming threat of war darkens their future. Supported by Katherine Kelly as Baroness Elsa Schrader and Alexander Armstrong as Max Detweiler, The Sound of Music Live is an enchanting experience that will remain with you long after the last curtain call.

The Toxic Avenger

Based on Lloyd Kaufman's cult 1984 comedy film, The Toxic Avenger The Musical tells the story of the citizens of Tromaville who are crying out for a hero. Enter nerdy Melvin Ferd the Third, an aspiring earth scientist, determined to clean up the state's major toxic waste problem. When a corrupt Mayor and her government goons get wind of his plans, they vow to stop this heroic feat. Melvin is attacked and tossed into a vat of toxic waste... transforming him instantly into The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey's first superhero! Toxie is a 7-foot mutant freak with superhuman strength and a supersized heart to match. His aims are to save heavily polluted New Jersey, end global warming, win the heart of the prettiest (blindest) librarian in town - and get home in time for dinner! Contains adult themes.

The Wind in the Willows

Join Ratty, Badger, Mole and the impulsive Toad as they embark on a series of riotous adventures spiraling from Toad's insatiable need for speed! Featuring eye-poppingly beautiful design, exuberant choreography and a gloriously British score, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS recently brought comedy, heart and thrills to the world-famous LONDON PALLADIUM for a strictly limited summer season and now on BroadwayHD.

Tintypes

Debuting on Broadway in 1980, Tintypes is a musical revue featuring songs from the early twentieth century providing the audience with a look into that turbulent time in American history. Nominated for three Tony Awards, this production stars Carolyn Mignini, Lynne Thigpen, Trey Wilson, Mary Catherine Wright, and Jerry Zaks.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Vox Lumiere is an explosive mashup of thrilling new music, breathtaking live performances and classic silent film. Part epic concert, part interactive movie, part cutting-edge theatre - Vox Lumiere is a mind-blowing, immersive and interactive experience that redefines what it means to go to the theatre. Kidnapping, lust, lying, sword fights and attempted murder! It's an action-packed adventure that reveals beauty can be found in the most unlikely places.

Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War

Inspired by a true story, Who's Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War is a satirical musical comedy. Presented as a support group for people who started the Iraq War this dark, boisterous and irreverent story follows a handful of mid-level spies whose vanity and office politics contributed to the worst intelligence blunder in modern history.

