Broadway For Biden's Phone Banking Continues Tomorrow With Andrew Barth Feldman, Kait Kerrigan, and More!
The event takes place tomorrow, Monday, October 12, 2020 from 7-9pm EST.
Broadway for Biden's weekly phone banking initiative continues tomorrow, Monday, October 12, 2020 from 7-9pm EST. The evening's theme is Climate Change and is set to feature Jimmy Award Winner Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lucille Lortel Award Winner Steven Boyer (Hand to God), Colby Minifie (Six Degrees of Separation), Alexandra Villaseñor (Climate Activist), Kait Kerrigan (Playwright & Lyricist), Amanda Quaid (Equus), and Arielle Swernoff (Climate Activist). To sign up visit https://www.mobilize.us/demcastusa/event/342093/.
Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers and theater lovers around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a robust online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting one-of-a-kind events, disseminating information, and amplifying the stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse community to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.
Broadway for Biden's top priority is electing the Biden-Harris ticket this November, and it takes inspiration from the campaign's motto, "Build back better," in every action. Since its first event held this summer, the organization has united a staff comprised of more than 50 volunteers from all facets of the theater industry, working collaboratively in a collective vision for a better future for Broadway and America.
To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.
