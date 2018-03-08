AUDRA MCDONALD
Broadway Favorites Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson & More To Appear on RUPAUL's DRAG RACE Season 10

VH1 today announced the guest judges set to join the milestone 10th season of Emmy® Award-winning "RuPaul's Drag Race," premiering Thursday, March 22 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. RuPaul will be joined by a star-studded line-up of celebrities to help alongside show regulars Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews as they decide who will stay, lip-synch for their life, or "sashay away."

This season's guest judges include Christina Aguilera, Shania Twain, Lena Dunham, Halsey, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Kate Upton, Billy Eichner, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon,Padma Lakshmi, Courtney Love, Nico Tortorella, Audra McDonald, Ashanti, Logan Browning, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Carrie Preston, Andrew Rannells, Miles Heizer, TODRICK Hall and Lizzo. Additionally, Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen and Cheyenne Jackson will treat the queens to special guest appearances.

The 14 competing queens will hold nothing back to impress the judges as they vie for the ultimate title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a grand prize of $100,000. The previously announced queens include: Asia O'Hara (Dallas, TX), Aquaria (Brooklyn, NY), Blair St. Clair (Indianapolis, IN), Dusty Ray Bottoms (New York, NY), Eureka O'Hara (Johnson City, TN), Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams (Albuquerque, NM), Kameron Michaels (Nashville, TN), Mayhem Miller (Riverside, CA), Miz Cracker (New York, NY), Monét X Change(Bronx, NY), Monique Heart (Kansas City, MO), The Vixen (Chicago, IL), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (Tampa, FL), and Yuhua Hamasaki (New York, NY).

Season 10 will feature all 90-minute episodes and will be followed by "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" after show at 9:30 PM ET/PT.

For more information on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and up-to-date news, go to RuPaulsDragRace.com and follow @RuPaulsDragRace on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for all the latest tea. Use #DragRace to join the conversation.


