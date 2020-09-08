Broadway Catch Up: September 8 - Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Sierra Boggess, and More!

Plus, watch a touching tribute to Nick Cordero.

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Sierra Boggess, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Broadway stars tribute Nick Cordero with 'One of the Great Ones'!

Broadway On Demand, the new theater-focused streaming platform, exclusively streamed a celebratory memorial tribute honoring Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero. The celebratory memorial tribute streams free of charge, with donations benefiting the Save The Music Foundation.

This special tribute and celebration of Nick's life and career on stage includes appearances by former castmates from productions including A Bronx Tale, Bullets Over Broadway, The Toxic Avenger, Rock of Ages and Waitress.

As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, attendees were treated to a special performance of "Go the Distance" from "Hercules." This video features the voice talents of Disney On Broadway stars Jelani Alladin and Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, Rodney Ingram, Michael James Scott and Syndee Winters.

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Quentin Garzón sing 'Bad Idea'!

Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Quentin Garzón have taken to YouTube to post a cover of 'Bad Idea' from Waitress. The song features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

Sierra Boggess' 13th episode of 'Light Lessons' features Tituss Burgess!

In this episode, Boggess will sit down for a conversation around the light lesson "trust and release" with Tituss Burgess.

Listen as he shares incredible insights and personal stories around how Trust and Release has worked in his life, as well as what we can do to make this a true practice in our own lives!

Cast members of Come From Away talk about this year's virtual 9/11 Day at Home!

September 11 has recently been recognized as a National Day of Service.

In a recent video recorded for "Sunday Morning" viewers, cast members from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away talk about this year's virtual "9/11 Day at Home" events, to "pay it forward" to those who are struggling, and join in performing music from the show.

Christine Baranski sings 'The Love You Left Behind'!

Christine Baranski voices a lead role in Disney's "Fancy Nancy" animated series and this Sunday's new episode features a beautiful song by her character, Mrs. Devine, entitled "The Love You Left Behind." In the episode, when Mrs. Devine (Nancy's neighbor and mentor) gets the blues, Nancy becomes determined to cheer her up.

Related Articles