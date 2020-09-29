Broadway Catch Up: September 29 - Chita Rivera, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Plus, cast members from The Boys in the Band reunite!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Chita Rivera, Sierra Boggess, Matthew Morrison, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Chita Rivera and more take part in Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party!

This week's other guests include Gary Burr, Avery Raquel, Frankie Moreno, Lisa Mordente, and Naiika Sings.

Zachary Quinto and Charlie Carver reunite to talk The Boys In The Band!

On Wednesday, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.

Matthew Morrison performs from Disney Dreamin' for Kids Music Day!

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison serves as an official ambassador for the 5th Annual Kids Music Day, celebrated on Friday, October 2. To support the celebration of the music holiday, Matthew performs four songs off of his latest studio album, Disney Dreamin'. Grammy, Tony, and Emmy nominated star Vanessa Williams, and Grammy award winning artist and actor Jack Black also serve as Kids Music Day ambassadors, and are featured giving personal testimonials on the importance of music access.

Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden sing 'Stranger In Paradise'!

Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden have come together virtually to share beautiful music with us all!

Boggess shared, "Our first track from our album Together... At a Distance".

Listen to Boggess and Ovenden perform 'Stranger in Paradise', written by Alexander Borodin, George Forrest and Robert Wright below!

