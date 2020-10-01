Broadway Catch Up: October 1 - Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Stars encourage people to vote, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Ben Platt and Cynthia Erivo speak up about Suicide Prevention Month!

Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt have joined the Trevor Project for Suicide Prevention Month by sharing the importance of CARE: Connect, Ask, Respond, and Empower. CARE is a tool anyone can use to respond to the possible warning signs for suicide that they might notice in someone else. It's as simple as C-A-R-E.

Derek Hough tries to smize like Tyra Banks!

Derek Hough returns to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to share how he's kept busy during quarantine. Plus, he talks about making the switch from contestant to a judge on "Dancing with the Stars."

Sasha Hutchings, Isabelle McCalla, and more encourage voting!

A group of Broadway artists joined forces for a new music video from The Ensemblist, encouraging voting.

Watch Ryan Breslin, Sasha Hutchings, Cheech Manohar, Isabelle McCalla, and more perform "I Am America" in the video below!

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Lauren Molina, and more in 'Enough Already'!

Mario Lopez and Daphne Rubin-Vega lead a stalwart Broadway group of performers lending their voices to a non-partisan "Get Out the Vote" music video - hashtag: #enoughalreadyvote - which has been re-released in anticipation of the November 3rd election.

John McDaniel shares a song about why you have to vote!

Why should you vote this November? Let John McDaniel count the reasons. Watch as the Grammy and two-time Emmy Award-winner shares a new song about why you should vote.

Related Articles