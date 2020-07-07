Broadway Catch Up: July 7 - Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Brian Stokes Mitchell, the cast of Girl From the North Country, and more!

Randy Rainbow tackles current events in parody of Poor Unfortunate Souls!

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow tackles Trump's rally in Tulsa, the spike in COVID-19 cases and more, set to the tune of Poor Unfortunate Souls.

Girl From the North Country cast members perform 'Pressing On' and 'Make You Feel My Love'!

Two new videos were released today featuring the company of the Broadway musical Girl from the North Country. Filmed during quarantine, "Pressing On" features the entire company of the musical, and "Make You Feel My Love" features stars Jeannette Bayardelle and Austin Scott in a reimagined duet that does not appear in the show.

Brian Stokes Mitchell sings 'America the Beautiful'!

Stokes writes: "During this especially complicated July 4th weekend, complicated by biological, political and sociological unrest, here is a simple (yet, still complicated) song. To me it is a prayer of hope and aspiration. As we sit in the center of this year, 20-20, may that number remind us to see with clearer vision the challenges, inequities and flaws of this country as well as we see its beauty and majesty. May we each be blessed with a clarity to help us begin to see the constant and collaborative attention that is needed in order for victory to be won over EVERY pandemic that we may face, whether virus or xenophobia or racism. A clarity that inspires the young among us, that they might one day look back and see that 2020 was the beginning of a true vision and a true healing for EVERY American who hopes for life, liberty, and justice for all."

Cynthia Erivo performs 'Summertime'!

Tony and Grammy award-winning artist Cynthia Erivo performed "Summertime" from "Porgy and Bess" as part of her appearance at the 2020 Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert at The Met Philadelphia.

Ben Platt talks The Politician and more on Tamron Hall!

On the Monday, July 6th edition of "Tamron Hall," Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt joined the show to discuss the second season of Netflix's "The Politician" and his experience working alongside Broadway legend Bette Midler.

