Broadway Catch Up: July 23 - Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille, Randy Rainbow, and More!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille, Randy Rainbow, and more!
The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!
Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille perform 'Out There'!
The duo teamed up for the gorgeous rendition of the Hunchback of Notre Dame Tune as part of Project Sing Out, a virtual benefit for the Educational Theatre Foundation's Thespian Relief Fund.
Antonio sang the song while Joshua performed it in ASL.
Out There - Hunchback of Notre Dame performed with @CastilleJoshuaHuge thanks to @HaileyKilgore for an amazing night raising money for theatre programs across the country. pic.twitter.com/InbCejFIk6 - Antonio Cipriano (@AntonioCip_) July 21, 2020
Andy Blankenbuehler joins Paper Mill's Babbling By The Brook!
Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!
Join Mark for a conversation with his good friend, Tony Award winner, and Kennedy Center honoree, director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler below!
Randy Rainbow sings 'Gee, Anthony Fauci'!
In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow sings a desperate plea to Anthony Fauci to save us from misinformation. Check out the West Side Story spoof below!
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Joe Benincasa visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 22, he chatted with The Actors Fund President & CEO Joe Benincasa and Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell!
Related Articles
From This Author Stephi Wild
- Brian Stokes Mitchell and Joe Benincasa Talk The Actors Fund and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge
- Wake Up With BWW 7/23: Ellen's Stardust Diner May Close Permanently, and More
- New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of July 20 - Music From Ethan Slater, Telly Leung, and More!
- Broadway Catch Up: July 22 - Ethan Slater, Mykal Kilgore, Gizel Jimenez, and Kathryn Allison!
- Wake Up With BWW 7/22: 2013 RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Cast Will Reunite, and More!
- Broadway Catch Up: July 21 - Norm Lewis, Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, and More!