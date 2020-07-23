Broadway Catch Up: July 23 - Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille, Randy Rainbow, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Antonio Cipriano and Joshua Castille, Randy Rainbow, and more!

The duo teamed up for the gorgeous rendition of the Hunchback of Notre Dame Tune as part of Project Sing Out, a virtual benefit for the Educational Theatre Foundation's Thespian Relief Fund.

Antonio sang the song while Joshua performed it in ASL.

Out There - Hunchback of Notre Dame performed with @CastilleJoshua Huge thanks to @HaileyKilgore for an amazing night raising money for theatre programs across the country. pic.twitter.com/InbCejFIk6 - Antonio Cipriano (@AntonioCip_) July 21, 2020

Andy Blankenbuehler joins Paper Mill's Babbling By The Brook!

Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

Join Mark for a conversation with his good friend, Tony Award winner, and Kennedy Center honoree, director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler below!

Randy Rainbow sings 'Gee, Anthony Fauci'!

In his latest musical parody, Randy Rainbow sings a desperate plea to Anthony Fauci to save us from misinformation. Check out the West Side Story spoof below!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 22, he chatted with The Actors Fund President & CEO Joe Benincasa and Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell!

