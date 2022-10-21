Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Red Buckets Return To Theaters Tonight

The Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign continues through Sunday, December 4.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' in-theater Red Bucket fundraising returns tonight, October 21, 2022, as theatrical productions in New York City and across the country participate in the decades-long tradition of encouraging audience donations that help provide nutritious meals, medication, health care, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

Kicking off the #RedBuckets appeals today are Broadway's The Book of Mormon, Hamilton, The Lion King, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and A Strange Loop and Off-Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong. Joining them next week are Broadway's 1776, Aladdin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into the Woods, The Music Man, The Phantom of the Opera and Six. More companies of Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring shows will join in the coming days and weeks.

"The iconic Red Buckets have become a cherished and much valued tradition within the theater community," Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. "The enthusiasm from participating productions is an invigorating reminder that what we do together can make a difference. These important fundraising efforts and the generosity of donors help those in our community and across the country who are impacted by illness, unexpected challenges and urgent crises."

The Red Bucket fundraising takes place twice a year during six enthusiastic weeks of fundraising in the spring and fall. The post-show audience appeals and iconic #RedBuckets were absent from stages and theaters during the coronavirus pandemic and industry shutdown until they made their triumphant return last spring when 40 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring productions joined in the fundraising.

With current COVID protocols, cast or crew members will not be holding red buckets in lobbies after performances. Broadway Cares staff and a brigade of volunteers, all of whom have been fully vaccinated and will be masked, will welcome donations at theater exits.

The two-day Red Bucket Follies performances, which typically celebrate the end of the fall fundraising efforts, will remain on hiatus until fall 2023. As New York productions continue to evaluate and adjust their individual COVID protocols, safely bringing 300 performers, stage managers, musicians and crew from across Broadway into a single space is an endeavor best delayed until the spring Easter Bonnet Competition.

Heading into winter, the donations raised through the Red Bucket Fall Fundraising Campaign will immediately be put into action, providing nutritious meals, health care and hope for those facing illness, personal challenges and crises.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.



