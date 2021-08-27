Broadway Buskers' Baby Chemist Reimagines 4 Non Blondes' 90's Classic 'What's Up?' As A Pop-Punk Rallying Cry

Baby chemist, the NYC-based indie duo Katie Lee Hill (Nickelodeon's The Spongebob Musical: Live On Stage!, Apple TV+'s Servant) and Travis Artz (Paper Mill Playhouse's My Very Own British Invasion, Cartoon Network's Transformers: Cyberverse), are back again for the Times Square Alliance produced Broadway Buskers series at Times Square's Broadway Plaza stage at 7pm this Friday, September 3rd, coinciding with the release of their latest single, an updated pop-punk cover of 4 Non Blondes' 90's classic "What's Up?"

Following a set by fellow busker Jen Sánchez (The Rose Tattoo) at 6pm with master of ceremonies Ben Cameron (Wicked, Broadway Sessions), the duo will share their unreleased originals from their EP due in Spring 2022, with a single listening party in the heart of the city!

For more information and to watch the live-streamed event, visit http://www.timessquarenyc.org/tsqnyc/broadway-buskers-concert-series.

Baby chemist has received airplay on four continents, with their last single "I'll Still Be Here" selected as one of 58 semi-finalists (Americana genre) out of 10k worldwide entrants in the 2021 Unsigned Only Competition. They will return for another performance at Little Island on September 29th, following their previous at capacity performance at The Glade stage.

Their new single (mixed/mastered by The Cutting Room Studio's Joseph Colmenero) drops everywhere you get music starting Friday September 3rd! In the meanwhile, pre-save "What's Up?" on Spotify here: https://show.co/Qujd2i2

Find baby chemist on Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Twitter | Spotify | Website.After years of Katie singing this arrangement in audition rooms and then concerts, including Williamstown Theatre Festival's cabaret, the duo decided to finally record their take on this longtime favorite. Their accompanying musicians included Trey Wolfe on lead guitar and Jeff Fernandes (The Lightning Thief) on drums. Vocalists included Amara Janae Brady (Ars Nova's ANTFest 2021), Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin (Bay Area Playwrights Festival 2021), Melanie Brook (Disney Channel's Under Wraps), Rob Brinkmann (STOMP), Elizabeth McGuire (ToUch Performance Art), Jamie Mohamdein (Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice), Amanda Savan (All-Female Cast's 1776), Khloe Sunga, Cameron Toy, Mel Johnston, Robyn Nielsen, and Tanner Lackey.