Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Lesli Margherita Word Search!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you a Lesli Margherita-themed word search puzzle! Find the names of some of Laura's biggest shows and roles!
Related Articles
From This Author Stephi Wild
- Broadway Catch Up: July 6 - Ben Platt, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Patrick Stewart, and More!
- Wake Up With BWW 7/6: Rest in Peace Nick Cordero
- Lauren Patten Talks JAGGED LITTLE PILL, FUN HOME, Pride, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge
- Broadway Catch Up: July 2 - Patti LuPone, Telly Leung, Ali Stroker, and More!