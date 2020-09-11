Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Brainteasers
Broadway Brainteasers: Katrina Lenk Word Search!
Find the names of just a few of Katrina's shows and roles!
Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!
Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every day for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.
Today, we're bringing you a Katrina Lenk-themed word search puzzle! Find the names of just a few of Katrina's shows and roles!
Related Articles
From This Author Stephi Wild
- Jim Brickman Talks About His RADIO FREE BIRDLAND Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge
- Wake Up With BWW 9/11: Ben Brantley to Step Down at the New York Times, and More!
- Amanda Green Talks About Her Upcoming RADIO FREE BIRDLAND Concert and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge
- Wake Up With BWW 9/10: Kevin Spacey Being Sued For Sexual Battery, New York City to Reopen Restaurants, and More
- New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of September 7 - Vinyls of TINA, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, IN THE HEIGHTS, and More!
- Broadway Catch Up: September 9 - BE MORE CHILL Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE, and More!