Broadway Brainteasers: Darren Criss Crossword!

May. 8, 2020  

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today, we're bringing you a Darren Criss-themed crossword puzzle! Find the names of some of Darren's biggest shows and roles!




Stephi Wild

