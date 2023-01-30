Broadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom

The incomparable sass, class and full-out dance of Broadway Bares will once again kick off Pride week in New York City with two sizzling performances featuring more than 150 of the city's most delectable dancers on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hammerstein Ballroom.

Tickets to Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, go on sale today at broadwaycares.org.

Shows at 9:30 pm and midnight will feature stunning, modern-day burlesque production numbers with heart-pounding choreography and scrumptious striptease.

The theme for this year's adventure will be announced in May.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating. The always popular "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Broadway Bares' Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show.

Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org.

Laya Barak returns to helm the production, after directing the last three in-person editions of Broadway Bares. She is joined this year by co-director Kellen Stancil, a favorite Bares choreographer and performer who's also dance captain at Broadway's The Lion King. Jonathan Lee again serves as associate director. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, are executive producers.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell during his time as a Broadway dancer. Looking for a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS, Mitchell and six of his friends danced atop a New York City bar and raised $8,000 in Broadway Bares' first iteration.

Last year's standing-room-only 30th anniversary edition filled Hammerstein with an abundance of "community, unity and nudity" and raised $1.9 million, bringing its lifetime total to more than $21 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 485 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/bcefa, at instagram.com/bcefa, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/bcefa.