Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bright Moments Digital Art Gallery Pop-Up Comes To The Seaport

Utilizing blockchain technology, Bright Moments Gallery merges the digital realm with accessible art exhibitions.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Bright Moments Digital Art Gallery Pop-Up Comes To The Seaport

The Howard Hughes Corporation today announced the opening of Bright Moments, a digital art gallery, at 204 Front Street at the Seaport. Located in a historic 19th century building, the pop-up will feature digital art in a storied setting that highlights by contrast the innovative work of artists working in emerging Web3 technologies, starting with a collection by artist-designer Emily Edelman called Agar. The gallery will host weekly events open to the public through June. Regular gallery hours to be announced.

Bright Moments is a digital art gallery founded in Venice Beach, California, that specializes in the experience of minting generative and artificial intelligence art. Their new 2,400-square-foot space spanning two floors in the heart of the Seaport will showcase a collection of NFTs on digital screens that will be minted in-person on site. Bright Moments is composed of a pixel art collection called CryptoCitizens, created by QianQian, which are released in batches of 1,000 and minted in their galleries around the world.

"We are excited to welcome Bright Moments to the Seaport, introducing this cutting-edge gallery and their creative artists to New York City's historic waterfront location," said Julie Allen, SVP of Digital & Creative at The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Providing a gathering space for creators and collaborators within the Bright Moments Gallery will further spark innovation and advance the Web3 community, through both a digital and physical platform."

Emily Edelman's Agar is a generative art project inspired by abstract expressionism, pixel art and the grid rules that Edelman studied during her time as a graphic designer. The exhibition will feature a series of 100 images that were created using only squares and circles. Through the creation of a new grid system, Edelman stretches the boundaries of what is possible within strict formal constraints. A live minting experience around the grand opening of the exhibition will be offered at the gallery on Tuesday, April 11 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

In addition to exhibitions, Bright Moments will host regular meetups, serving as a gathering space for the NFT community throughout the months of April, May and June. The partnership between The Howard Hughes Corporation and Bright Moments allows the local community to connect and learn about the Web3 and NFT ecosystem, while offering a public space for patrons to view art exhibitions. The Howard Hughes Corporation is donating the space for the duration of the pop-up.

The opening of Bright Moments follows the opening of the Seaport's first NFT gallery- 0x.17 Gallery at Pier 17 in 2022. A historic port of innovation in New York, the addition of Bright Moments further cements the commitment of The Howard Hughes Corporation to providing access to cutting-edge innovation and technology and culture-based offerings within its communities.

The Seaport is New York City's original neighborhood, a maritime hub of history located along the East River in Lower Manhattan, with iconic waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the city skyline. It serves as a vibrant home to residents and a global destination for travelers, offering more than 450,000 square feet of entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences.

Home to independent businesses, the historic South Street Seaport Museum, entertainment hub Pier 17, and the newly restored Tin Building, a 53,000 square foot culinary destination curated by Jean-Georges, the Seaport is an epicenter of culture. With support from its founding partners-Chase, Heineken, and Pepsi-the neighborhood celebrates emerging and resident artists, local organizations, and community connectivity through its curated seasonal programming.

Visit www.TheSeaport.nyc for the latest.



Related Stories
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In! Photo
Review Roundup: SHUCKED Opens On Broadway! The Critics Weigh In!
Shucked, currently in previews, officially opens tonight at the Nederlander Theatre! Read the reviews!
Video: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk GREASE Prequel Photo
Video: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk GREASE Prequel
This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus. BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Photos: See New Images of Soo, Donica, Burnap & More in CAMELOT Photo
Photos: See New Images of Soo, Donica, Burnap & More in CAMELOT
Check out new images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.
Stephanie Hsu & More to Star in EURYDICE Reading at Signature Gala Photo
Stephanie Hsu & More to Star in EURYDICE Reading at Signature Gala
Signature Theatre has announced the all-star cast of its reading of Signature Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice for the annual Signature Gala. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOTPhotos: See New Images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap & More in CAMELOT
April 4, 2023

Check out new images of Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Andrew Burnap and more in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.
Stephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin & More to Star in EURYDICE at Signature's 2023 GalaStephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin & More to Star in EURYDICE at Signature's 2023 Gala
April 4, 2023

Signature Theatre has announced the all-star cast of its reading of Signature Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice for the annual Signature Gala. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!Celia Keenan-Bolger, Will Roland, Nikki M. James & More Join CLASSICS GONE MAD!
April 4, 2023

Classic Stage Company has announced Classics Gone Mad!, presented by the CSC Associate Board in their inaugural benefit event. See which stars are taking part and learn how to purchase tickets!
Video: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTSVideo: Celebrate 10 Years of KINKY BOOTS
April 4, 2023

It's the 10th anniversary of Kinky Boots! To celebrate, watch videos of the original, London, and off-Broadway casts!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/2/23
April 4, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/2/2023.
share