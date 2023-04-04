Bright Moments Digital Art Gallery Pop-Up Comes To The Seaport

The Howard Hughes Corporation today announced the opening of Bright Moments, a digital art gallery, at 204 Front Street at the Seaport. Located in a historic 19th century building, the pop-up will feature digital art in a storied setting that highlights by contrast the innovative work of artists working in emerging Web3 technologies, starting with a collection by artist-designer Emily Edelman called Agar. The gallery will host weekly events open to the public through June. Regular gallery hours to be announced.

Bright Moments is a digital art gallery founded in Venice Beach, California, that specializes in the experience of minting generative and artificial intelligence art. Their new 2,400-square-foot space spanning two floors in the heart of the Seaport will showcase a collection of NFTs on digital screens that will be minted in-person on site. Bright Moments is composed of a pixel art collection called CryptoCitizens, created by QianQian, which are released in batches of 1,000 and minted in their galleries around the world.

"We are excited to welcome Bright Moments to the Seaport, introducing this cutting-edge gallery and their creative artists to New York City's historic waterfront location," said Julie Allen, SVP of Digital & Creative at The Howard Hughes Corporation. "Providing a gathering space for creators and collaborators within the Bright Moments Gallery will further spark innovation and advance the Web3 community, through both a digital and physical platform."

Emily Edelman's Agar is a generative art project inspired by abstract expressionism, pixel art and the grid rules that Edelman studied during her time as a graphic designer. The exhibition will feature a series of 100 images that were created using only squares and circles. Through the creation of a new grid system, Edelman stretches the boundaries of what is possible within strict formal constraints. A live minting experience around the grand opening of the exhibition will be offered at the gallery on Tuesday, April 11 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

In addition to exhibitions, Bright Moments will host regular meetups, serving as a gathering space for the NFT community throughout the months of April, May and June. The partnership between The Howard Hughes Corporation and Bright Moments allows the local community to connect and learn about the Web3 and NFT ecosystem, while offering a public space for patrons to view art exhibitions. The Howard Hughes Corporation is donating the space for the duration of the pop-up.

The opening of Bright Moments follows the opening of the Seaport's first NFT gallery- 0x.17 Gallery at Pier 17 in 2022. A historic port of innovation in New York, the addition of Bright Moments further cements the commitment of The Howard Hughes Corporation to providing access to cutting-edge innovation and technology and culture-based offerings within its communities.

The Seaport is New York City's original neighborhood, a maritime hub of history located along the East River in Lower Manhattan, with iconic waterfront views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the city skyline. It serves as a vibrant home to residents and a global destination for travelers, offering more than 450,000 square feet of entertainment, dining, and cultural experiences.

Home to independent businesses, the historic South Street Seaport Museum, entertainment hub Pier 17, and the newly restored Tin Building, a 53,000 square foot culinary destination curated by Jean-Georges, the Seaport is an epicenter of culture. With support from its founding partners-Chase, Heineken, and Pepsi-the neighborhood celebrates emerging and resident artists, local organizations, and community connectivity through its curated seasonal programming.

Visit www.TheSeaport.nyc for the latest.