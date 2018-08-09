Brief 8/9: BE MORE CHILL Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2018

Direct from the West End, Network is coming to Broadway, starring Bryan Cranston! The National Theatre Production of Network will transfer this fall to the Cort Theatre.. (more...)

2) John Glines, Tony Winning Producer and Playwright, Passes Away

by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2018

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of John Glines, a Tony winning producer and playwright.. (more...)

3) Social: Go Behind The Scenes Of Serenbe's TITANIC On BroadwayWorld's Instagram!

by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2018

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scene's of Serenbe's acclaimed production of Titanic the Musical - set on an actual lake featuring a sinking cruise liner at each performance! . (more...)

4) Carolee Carmello, Andrea Burns, and More Lead Two River's Premiere of PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL

by BWW News Desk - August 08, 2018

More than 20 years after "it started with a dream," Pamela's First Musical will have its world premiere this fall at Two River Theater. The theater launches its 25th Anniversary Season with this long-awaited show, a valentine to the musical theater and a testament to its enduring power. Featuring a creative team with impressive theatrical pedigrees-with numerous honors among them, including multiple Tony Award wins and more than 20 nominations-a cast of 15 and an eight-piece band, Pamela's First Musical will be the largest and most ambitious production in Two River's history.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Jeremy Walker Talks NATIONAL YOUTH MUSIC THEATRE

by Rona Kelly - August 08, 2018

Founded in 1976, the National Youth Music Theatre exists to create opportunities and provide training for young people, interested in the world of musical theatre. From playing the piano in auditions to Artistic Director, Jeremy Walker's journey through National Youth Music Theatre is one to be shared. Talking to us about the ambitions of NYMT and the upcoming season at The Other Palace, he reveals just why the work they do is so important.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kate Baldwin

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-BE MORE CHILL officially opens tonight!

-REBEL VERSES Youth Arts Festival kicks off today, featuring Daphne Rubin-Vega, Brandon Victor Dixon and More!

-Christy Altomare, Zach Adkins, Alysha Umphress and More Will Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Today!

BWW Exclusive: She Believed She Could: Lynn Ahrens Succeeds One Step At A Time

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

Set Your DVR...

-The Cast of PRETTY WOMAN performs on The Today Show today!

What we're geeking out over: Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy to Join Forces for CALL IT LOVE at Birdland

What we're watching: Get A First Look At Leslie Uggams and More in THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at Pittsburgh CLO

Social Butterfly: BWW Poll: What Should Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown Perform Together?

It was announced last night that @MrJasonRBrown and @JeremyMJordan will be teaming up for a concert together September 17th. Which show's songs do you hope to hear Jordan belting out that night? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) August 7, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!







Related Articles