BWW Poll: What Should Jeremy Jordan and Jason Robert Brown Perform Together?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, it was recently announced that composer Jason Robert Brown and Broadway and TV star Jeremy Jordan will team up for a performance at SubCulture NYC on September 17th!

Jason Robert Brown is a composer, lyricist, conductor, arranger, orchestrator, director and performer. Jason's score for The Bridges of Madison County, a musical adapted with Marsha Norman from the bestselling novel, directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale, received two Tony Awards (for Best Score and Orchestrations). A film version of his epochal Off-Broadway musical The Last Five Years was released in 2015, starring Anna Kendrick with Jordan and directed by Richard LaGravenese.

Jeremy Jordan is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He starred for the past three years on the CBS and CW hit, Supergirl. He can be heard as the voice of 'Varian' in Disney Channel's animated series, Tangled, based on the 2010 hit movie. Earlier, he was a series regular on NBC's musical drama, Smash, and he starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, The Last 5 Years. On Broadway, he originated the role of 'Jack Kelly' in Disney's hit musical, Newsies, earning Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominations. He reprised the role in 2016 in Disney's nationwide release of Newsies, taped live onstage at LA's Pantages Theatre. Jeremy originated the role of 'Clyde Barrow' in Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde, for which he won the Theatre World Award. He got his Broadway start in Rock of Ages, and he then starred as 'Tony' in the most recent Broadway revival of West Side Story. This Fall, he will be starring opposite Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale in American Son on Broadway, directed by Kenny Leon.







