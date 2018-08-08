Carolee Carmello, Andrea Burns, and More Lead Two River's Premiere of PAMELA'S FIRST MUSICAL

More than 20 years after "it started with a dream," Pamela's First Musical will have its world premiere this fall at Two River Theater. The theater launches its 25th Anniversary Season with this long-awaited show, a valentine to the musical theater and a testament to its enduring power. Featuring a creative team with impressive theatrical pedigrees-with numerous honors among them, including multiple Tony Award wins and more than 20 nominations-a cast of 15 and an eight-piece band, Pamela's First Musical will be the largest and most ambitious production in Two River's history.

Performances will begin in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, on Saturday, September 8 and continue for an extended four-week run, through Sunday, October 7. The opening night performance is Friday, September 14 at 7pm. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org.

Based on the 1996 children's book by Wendy Wasserstein, Pamela's First Musical has a book by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winner Wendy Wasserstein (The Heidi Chronicles) and Tony Award-winner Christopher Durang (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), with music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by David Zippel (who each won the Tony Award-one of three for Cy Coleman-for their previous collaboration, City of Angels).

The musical was originally scheduled to have its world premiere in 2005; that production was cancelled due to Coleman's death in 2004 and Wasserstein's illness, which led to her untimely death in 2006. Neither artist was able to see their dream of a full production realized. Although it was presented as a one-night benefit concert for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in 2008,Pamela's First Musical seemed destined to remain unproduced-a last, lost work by some of the American theater's most outstanding artists.

Developed by Two River Theater for several years, Pamela's First Musical will now come to the stage with a cast of 15 and an eight-piece band, directed and choreographed by 10-time Tony Award nominee Graciela Daniele, with music supervision and arrangements by Kevin Stites.

The musical tells the story of Pamela (played by 12-year-old Sarah McKinley Austin), an unhappy, imaginative young girl whose mother has died. Her father (two-time Tony Award nomineeHoward McGillin), though well-meaning, doesn't fully understand his creative, unusual daughter. When Pamela's eccentric and fabulous Aunt Louise (a modern "Auntie Mame" played by three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello) sweeps her away on her birthday to see her very first Broadway musical, Pamela meets many of the colorful personalities of the New York Theater world, including musical comedy star Mary Ethel Bernadette (Drama Desk Award winner Andréa Burns), producer Bernie S. Gerry (Tony Award nominee David Garrison) and director Hal Hitner (Tony Award nominee Michael Mulheren). In meeting them and watching a clever musical-within-a-musical, Pamela discovers her tribe and the place where, as she sings, "all the pieces fit"-the world of musical theater.

The cast also includes Wesley J. Barnes (Daniel/Jules Gels/Linzer Torte/Ensemble), Jeanine Bruen (Ensemble), Mary Callanan (Tiny La Tuna/Messenger/Gladys/Ensemble), Nick Cearley(Robert/Harrison Roy/Ensemble), Erica Dorfler (Lyndell/Betty Songheim/Countess), Hillary Fisher (Jessica/Heidi Lee Lee/Ensemble), Jacobi Hall (Nick/Billy Ivey Zippers/Butler/Ensemble),Elizabeth Ritacco (Ensemble), and Blake Zolfo (Thomas/Cy Songheim/Friedrich/Ensemble).

The creative team includes music director Gregory J. Dlugos, orchestrator Charlie Rosen, scenic designers David Gallo and Viveca Gardiner, costume designer Gabriel Berry, lighting designer David Lander, and sound designer Drew Levy. The casting is by Tara Rubin Casting. The production stage manager is Lori M. Doyle and the assistant stage manager is James Steele.







