Brief 7/19: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Begins Previews, and More!

Jul. 19, 2018  

1) Brief 7/19: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Begins Previews, and More! Tony Award Winner Gary Beach Passes Away At Age 70
by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2018

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony Award Winner Gary Beach has passed away at age 70. He is survived by his husband Jeffrey Barnett.. (more...)

2) Brief 7/19: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Begins Previews, and More! BWW TV: Bette Midler Makes Her Return to HELLO, DOLLY!
by BroadwayWorld TV - July 18, 2018

Bette Midler returned in the title role of the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! last night at Broadway's Shubert Theatre.. (more...)

3) Brief 7/19: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Begins Previews, and More! Breaking: Caitlin Houlahan, Marc Kudisch, and More Lead the Public's GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY
by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2018

The Public Theater has announced complete casting for the North American premiere of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY.. (more...)

4) Brief 7/19: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Begins Previews, and More! Diana Rigg Will Depart MY FAIR LADY on September 9
by BWW News Desk - July 18, 2018

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony nominee Diana Rigg will depart MY FAIR LADY on Broadway on September 9. A replacement will be announced in the near future.. (more...)

5) Brief 7/19: GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Begins Previews, and More! Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Joel Grey's Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF?
by Review Roundups - July 18, 2018

The highly anticipated American premiere of the Yiddish language Fiddler on the Roof, presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF) opened last night, Sunday, July 15. Let's see what the critics had to say.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Kristen Anderson-Lopez
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Begins Previews Tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Jim Caruso Gives Backstage Peek of the New Birdland Theater

What we're geeking out over: Welcome to Arcadia! First Look at Go-Go's Musical, HEAD OVER HEELS on Broadway!

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
For more photos, click here.

What we're watching: Bruce Springsteen's Historic One Man Show, SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY Will Debut On Netflix Later this Year

Photo Credit: Rob DeMartin

Social Butterfly: PHANTOM Star Jay Armstrong Johnson with BWW- Watch the Full Conversation!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



