BWW TV: Bette Midler Makes Her Return to HELLO, DOLLY!

Jul. 18, 2018  

Bette Midler returned in the title role of the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! last night at Broadway's Shubert Theatre.

Ms. Midler plays Dolly Gallagher Levi for 42 performances only. David Hyde Pierce also returns to his role of Horace Vandergelder. The production will end its run on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Check out video footage from the big night below!

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

