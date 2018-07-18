BWW TV: Jim Caruso Gives Backstage Peek of the New Birdland Theater

Over the past two weeks, the brand new Birdland Theater has been the place for some very special #friendsandfamily concerts, to prepare for this opening week, starring Lucie Arnaz. The space has a new stage, new sound and lights, new kitchen, new menu and a few new staffers, but the nine unadvertised shows went without a hitch.

Below, watch as Birdland's very own Jim Caruso gives BroadwayWorld a behind the scenes look at the newly-opened space!

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week. For additional information, visit: https://www.birdlandjazz.com/

Related Articles