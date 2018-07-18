Diana Rigg Will Depart MY FAIR LADY on September 9

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony nominee Diana Rigg will depart MY FAIR LADY on Broadway on September 9. A replacement will be announced in the near future.

Rigg vented concerns earlier this month about her co-star Lauren Ambrose, reducing to a 7-show-a-week schedule. She wrote in an email obtained by the New York Post:

"I learnt, courtesy of a newspaper, that our leading lady will not be appearing in future Sunday matinees. Now call me old-fashioned, which I unashamedly am, but I don't think this development is fair to audiences. They have booked their seats in advance, paying an exorbitant price for them to see what they have been led to believe is the original cast. The very least we can do as actors is to acknowledge their presence as a privilege and take care never to abuse it."

Rigg is making her LCT debut in Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Broadway: Medea (Tony Award), The Misanthrope (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Abelard and Heloise (Tony nom.). Off-Broadway: Britannicus and Phaedra (BAM).

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features a cast of 37 headed by Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Diana Rigg, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Manu Narayan. Harry Hadden-Paton and Diana Rigg are appearing with the support of Actors' Equity Association.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lernerand music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

My Fair Lady received 10 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

