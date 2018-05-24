Brief 5/24: Outer Critics Circle Awards Ceremony, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2018

Three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl will star as 'Edward Lewis' in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on Broadway. Karl will assume the role from Steve Kazee who departs the production for family reasons.. (more...)

2) Muny Announces Full Cast and Creative for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY

by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2018

The Muny announced today its full cast, design and production teams for the theater's opening centennial season show, Jerome Robbin's Broadway. In its first production ever in the world since its original Broadway and national tour productions, Jerome Robbins' Broadway will run June 11 - 17.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Child Sings 'On My Own' Impersonating Lea Salonga...and Lea Approves!

by Stage Tube - May 23, 2018

Esang De Torres, a contestant on the Philippines television show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, impersonated Lea Salonga, performing a rendition of On My Own from Les Miserables.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Andrew Garfield Talks ANGELS IN AMERICA, His First Kiss, and More on THE LATE SHOW

by Stage Tube - May 23, 2018

Andrew Garfield, currently starring in Angels in America on Broadway, appeared on last night's Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He talked about why the show is still relevant 25 years later, the interesting story of his first kiss, and more. Watch the clip below!. (more...)

5) MEAN GIRLS Tour to Launch from Buffalo in Fall 2019

by BWW News Desk - May 23, 2018

Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the Fall of 2019 beginning at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. The show will also tech and rehearse at Shea's in the weeks preceding public performances. Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lauren Molina

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-The Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony is held today at Sardi's!

-STAGE LIFE begins performances Off-Broadway tonight, starring Brittney Lee Hamilton, Judy McLane, and more!

-The Gnome Haus explores time travel and black masculinity in the premiere of THE MAD MAD SCIENTIST PLAY, beginning performances tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Florida State University brings the Southern Heat to Broadway Sessions!

Set Your DVR...

-Kelsey Grammer will appear on THE TALK!

-Jane Lynch will appear on THE TODAY SHOW!

-Laurie Metcalf will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

What we're geeking out over: The 2018 Tony Nominees toast each other at the annual luncheon!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

View more photos here!

What we're watching: Heather Headley performs 'Sadie, Sadie' at The Muny's Centennial Celebration!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles