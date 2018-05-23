VIDEO: Child Sings 'On My Own' Impersonating Lea Salonga...and Lea Approves!

Esang De Torres, a contestant on the Philippines television show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, impersonated Lea Salonga, performing a rendition of On My Own from Les Miserables.

The Broadway star came across the child's performance on Twitter, and gave her endorsement, saying "My goodness, this kid is just so good."

Watch Esang's performance of On My Own below!

Your Face Sounds Familiar is a singing and impersonation competition for celebrities and is based on the Spanish version of the same name. After a successful 2 seasons of the regular edition, an all kids edition was launched in January 2017. During the run of Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids, it became the number one weekend program and also made waves over seas and online due to the kid celebrities' cute and adorable performances.

Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award-winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival, in addition to starring in the 10th and 25th Anniversary Concerts filmed and recorded for PBS. Lea's other Broadway appearances include Flower Drum Song and Allegiance. Lea most recently starred in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Once on This Island.

Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend" in August of 2011.

