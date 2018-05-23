Broadway Sessions
BWW TV Exclusive: Florida State University Brings the Southern Heat to Broadway Sessions!

May. 23, 2018  

The 'Notes of Florida State University brought the southern heat to Broadway Sessions recently. He extremely talented 2019 graduating class performed alongside dynamic alumni Tanisha Moore (Flashdance) and Avenue Q's GRACE CHOI. Enjoy highlights here.

Make sure you join us at Broadway Sessions his week as were welcome the cast of Barrow Street Theatre's hit Sweeney Todd.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

