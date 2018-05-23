VIDEO: Heather Headley Performs 'Sadie, Sadie' At The Muny's Centennial Celebration

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUNY

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's centennial celebration gala performance! Check out the video featuring Heather Headley performing the 'Sadie, Sadie' from Funny Girl!

An awe-inspiring evening of pure Muny magic, uniquely created for this historic birthday, the Centennial Gala and show were generously underwritten by World Wide Technology and The Steward Family Foundation.

The seven shows in the 2018 Muny season are Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12). For more information, visit muny.org.

Season and single tickets are currently on sale for this historic season. In addition, Muny gift cards for the 100th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.

The Muny's mission is to enrich lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. As the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre, we produce seven world-class musicals each year and welcome over 370,000 theatregoers over our nine-week season. Now celebrating 100 seasons in St. Louis, The Muny remains one of the premier institutions in musical theatre. For more information about The Muny, visit muny.org.

