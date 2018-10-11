Brian Tyree Henry Joins Millie Bobby Brown in GODZILLA VS. KONG

Brian Tyree Henry joins Millie Bobby Brown as co-star of Legendary's "Godzilla vs. Kong," according to Variety.

The film's plot isn't clear, but it will feature the two classic monsters squaring off in some form. It is unknown who Henry will be playing, but it will be a significant role.

This will be the fourth film in the cinematic universe that includes these two monsters. The first film was 2014's "Godzilla," followed by 2017's "Kong: Skull Island." A "Godzilla" sequel titled "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," is currently in production.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" will be released in theaters on May 22, 2020.

Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry is a versatile actor whose career spans film, television and theater. Henry originated the role of "The General" in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon," for which he received rave reviews.

He currently stars alongside Donald Glover in the Golden Globe and Peabody Award winning and Emmy nominated FX series "Atlanta." He portrays Alfred Miles, Atlanta's hot of the moment rapper who is forced to navigate fame while remaining loyal to family, friends and himself. This role earned him his second Emmy nomination.

This spring, he guest-starred as "Ricky" on NBC's Golden Globe and Emmy nominated drama "This Is Us," for which he earned an Emmy nomination . He recently wrapped production on several films, including Steve McQueen's "Widows" opposite Viola Davis, "Hotel Artemis" with Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown, the indie comedy "Fam-i-ly" alongside Taylor Schilling and Kate McKinnon, the romantic drama "Irreplaceable You," with Gugu Mbatha-Raw and "White Boy Rick," with Matthew McConaughey. In 2016, Henry co-starred In Focus Features' "Puerto Ricans in Paris" and completed production on the indie film "Crown Heights."

On television, Henry has appeared in numerous shows, including "How To Get Away With Murder," "Vice Principals," "Boardwalk Empire," "The Knick," "The Good Wife" and "Law & Order."

Henry's wide-range of theater credits include The Fortress of Solitude and The Brother/Sister Plays/The Brothers Size (Helen Hayes Best Actor Nomination) at The Public Theatre, as well as Romeo and Juliet and Talk About Race at New York Stage and Film and The Public.

He is set to star in the reboot of "Child's Play" and the FOX film "Woman in the Window" opposite Amy Adams.

Read the original article on Variety.

Related Articles

Include