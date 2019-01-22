Brendon Urie Teases Panic! At The Disco on Broadway with Incredible Fan Art

A recent post on the Panic! At The Disco's Instagram hints at a potential Broadway run for the band. The photo shows front man Brendon Urie holding a playbill based on Panic!'s most recent album, Pray For The Wicked. See the photo below!

According to Alt Press, Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie revealed to The Sun that he has been discussing ideas for his own musicals with film directors,

"I've been talking to a couple of movie directors about film music ideas and about doing musical theatre, Broadway maybe," Urie says, "The ideal would be to write music for an idea somebody else has come up with."

Urie has already made a successful debut as an actor in Broadway's Kinky Boots. However, his current musical ideas are "about doing my origin story, growing up in Vegas, so we will see what happens."

However, this specific Playbill is just a piece of fan art, a gift from Prudential Center, where the band played at on Jan. 18. The band received a book with messages from fans and fan art inside, including the "Playbill."

