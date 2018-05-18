Breaking: Who Will Win at the 2018 Drama League Awards? Updating Live!

Click Here for More Articles on 2018 AWARDS SEASON

The Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Executive Artistic Director) today announces the 2018 Drama League Awards Winners for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

BroadwayWorld is bringing you the list of winners live. Winners will be marked: **Winner**

2018 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Animal

Written by Clare Lizzimore

Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch

Atlantic Theater Company

Hangmen

Written by Martin McDonagh

Directed by Matthew Dunster

Atlantic Theater Company

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child: Parts One and Two

Written by Jack Thorne, based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany

Directed by John Tiffany

Lyric Theatre

In the Body of the World

Written by Eve Ensler

Directed By Diane Paulus

Manhattan Theatre Club

Is God Is

Written by Aleshea Harris

Directed by Taibi Magar

Soho Repertory

Meteor Shower

Written by Steve Martin

Directed by Jerry Zaks

Booth Theatre

Oedipus El Rey

Written by Luis Alfaro

Directed by Chay Yew

The Public Theater

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Written by Jocelyn Bioh

Directed by Rebecca Taichman

MCC Theater

Until the Flood

Written by Dael Orlandersmith

Directed by Neel Keller

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY PLAY

Angels in America

Written by Tony Kushner

Directed by Marianne Elliott

Neil Simon Theatre

Children of a Lesser God

Written by Mark Medoff

Directed by Kenny Leon

Studio 54

Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo

Written by Edward Albee

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

Signature Theater

Hamlet

Written by William Shakespeare

Directed by Sam Gold

The Public Theater

The Iceman Cometh

Written by Eugene O'Neill

Directed by George C. Wolfe

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Lobby Hero

Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Directed by Trip Cullman

Hayes Theatre | Second Stage

Saint Joan

Written by George Bernard Shaw

Directed by Daniel Sullivan

Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Three Tall Women

Written by Edward Albee

Directed by Joe Mantello

John Golden Theatre

Torch Song

Written by Harvey Fierstein

Directed by Moises Kaufman

Second Stage Theatre

Travesties

Written by Tom Stoppard

Directed by Patrick Marber

American Airlines Theatre | Roundabout Theatre Company

Yerma

Written by Federico García Lorca

Directed by Simon Stone

Park Avenue Armory

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

The Band's Visit

Book by Itamar Moses; Music and Lyrics by David Yazek

Directed by David Cromer

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Bella: An American Tall Tale

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Kirsten Childs

Directed by Robert O'Hara

Playwrights Horizons

Frozen

Book by Jennifer Lee; Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Directed by Michael Grandage

St. James Theatre

Hundred Days

Book by The Bengsons and Sarah Gancher; Music and Lyrics by The Bengsons

Directed by Anne Kauffman

New York Theatre Workshop

KPOP

Book by Jason Kim; Music and Lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon

Directed by Teddy Bergman

Ars Nova

Mean Girls

Book by Tina Fey; Music by Jeff Richmond; Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Directed by Casey Nicholaw

August Wilson Theatre

SpongeBob SquarePants

Book by Kyle Jarrow; Based on the Series by Stephen Hillenburg

Original Songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan

Coulton, Alex Ebert, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani and Lil' C. Songs by David Bowie, Brian Eno, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional music by Tom Kitt; Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton

Conceived and Directed by Tina Landau

Palace Theatre

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff; Songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder and Paul Jabara

Directed by Des McAnuff

Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie

Devised by David M. Lutken with Nick Corley and Darcie Deaville, Helen Jean Russell and Andy Teirstein

Directed by Nick Corley

Irish Repertory Theatre

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A BROADWAY OR OFF-BROADWAY MUSICAL

Carousel

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II; Music by Richard Rodgers

Directed by Jack O'Brien

Imperial Theatre

My Fair Lady

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner; Music by Frederick Loewe

Directed by Barlett Sher

Lincoln Center Theater

Once On This Island

Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens; Music by Stephen Flaherty

Directed by Michael Arden

Circle in the Square Theatre

Pacific Overtures

Book by John Weidman; Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by John Doyle

Classic Stage Company

NOMINEES FOR THE DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

Jelani Alladin, Frozen

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Annaleigh Ashford, A Midsummer Night's Dream

Laura Benanti, Meteor Shower

MaameYaa Boafo, School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two

Juan Castano, Oedipus El Rey

Billy Crudup, Harry Clarke

Eisa Davis, Kings

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two

Deanna Dunagan, The Treasurer

Eve Ensler, In The Body of the World

Chris Evans, Lobby Hero

Johnny Flynn, Hangmen

Alfie Fuller, Is God Is

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Rebecca Hall, Animal

Harriet Harris, The Low Road

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Oscar Isaac, Hamlet

Chukwudi Iwuji, The Low Road

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Joshua Jackson, Children of a Lesser God

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Robert Sean Leonard, Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Elizabeth Marvel, Julius Caesar

James McArdle, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women

Jessie Mueller, Carousel

Patti Murin, Frozen

Alex Newell, Once On This Island

Sahr Ngaujah, Mlima's Tale

Seth Numrich, Travesties

Deirdre O'Connell, Fulfillment Center

Ashley Park, Mean Girls and KPOP

Billie Piper, Yerma

Karen Pittman, Pipeline

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Roslyn Ruff, X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Paul Sparks, Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

John Douglas Thompson, Julius Caesar

Michael Urie, Torch Song and The Government Inspector

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Dianne Wiest, Happy Days

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer's lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady and The Whirligig

Kathleen Chalfant, For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

John Lithgow, John Lithgow: Stories By Heart

Bernadette Peters, Hello, Dolly!

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS

(previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre - Idina Menzel

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing - Casey Nicholaw

Unique Contribution to the Theatre - The National Endowment for the Arts

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theatre community - specifically, by the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. Membership is open to everyone; for more information about membership or the Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 or visit www.dramaleague.org.

