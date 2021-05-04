Breaking: WICKED National Tour Will Return This August with First Stop in Dallas

Rejoicify! Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America just announced that WICKED will return to the Music Hall at Fair Park, August 3 - September 5, 2021, kicking off the 2021-2022 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by DSM. The show will be one of the first returning national tour engagements.

Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Friday, May 21. Single tickets for WICKED start at $29 (pricing subject to change) and will be available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787.

"We couldn't be more honored and thrilled to present WICKED, not just as a return engagement in Dallas, but also as the first Broadway show to resume performances in the U.S.," says Ken Novice, DSM president. "It's a poignant moment for our industry, our organization, and audiences that we will always cherish, coming out of such a challenging year as this past one. WICKED shows us there's no place like home - and we can't think of a better way to welcome home our Broadway shows at the Music Hall than with this long-running, award-winning fan favorite!"

To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, Dallas Summer Musicals is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to open its doors and welcome patrons back to the theater. Thus, we will be observing increased safety protocols in the Music Hall at Fair Park, adhering to governmental and other health expert guidance that allow for reopening at full capacity. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue. Please visit DSM's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at dallassummermusicals.org/tickets/covid19resources/ for more information.

The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," WICKED has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Now the 5th longest running show in Broadway history, WICKED is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, WICKED has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. WICKED has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. WICKED is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus