Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New DESCENDANTS Installment
The new film, also starring Rita Ora, is currently titled “The Pocketwatch.”
Brandy Norwood will return to the role of Cinderella, which she first played in Disney Television's iconic 1997 version of "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," in a new installment to the Descendants musical franchise on Disney+.
The new film will also feature Morgan Dudley, who recently starred in "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway.
Brandy will join Rita Ora for a journey to the fantastical kingdom of Auradon in the new film, which is currently titled "The Pocketwatch." Ora will portray the villainous Queen of Hearts of "Alice in Wonderland" fame.
Ora and Brandy join previously announced cast members China Anne McClain (Disney's "Descendants 2" and "Descendants 3"), Kylie Cantrall (Disney's "Gabby Duran and the Unsittables") and Dara Reneé (Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: the Series").
Also being added to the talented cast are Malia Baker ("The Babysitter's Club"), Ruby Rose Turner (Disney's "Coop and Cami Ask the World"), and Joshua Colley ("Senior Year"). In addition, fan favorite Melanie Paxson ("Dealbreakers") will reprise her role as Fairy Godmother from the previous "Descendants" movies.
The "Descendants" movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. The bold new story of "The Pocketwatch" returns to these lands and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in "Alice in Wonderland."
The expansive new story finds polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out. In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter's son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.
Lauded filmmaker Jennifer Phang ("Advantageous," "Half-Life," "Foundation," "The Flight Attendant") is the director and co-executive producer of "The Pocketwatch," and the script was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer ("Magic: The Gathering"). Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling ("Descendants," "Zombies," "High School Musical"). Suzanne Todd ("Noelle") and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko ("The MIghty Ducks: Game Changers").
Brandy appeared in Disney's Cinderella film alongside Whitney Houston, Whoopie Goldberg, Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, and more.
Photo: Blair Caldwell
From This Author - Michael Major
November 21, 2022
Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich. Watch the new video featurette now!
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
November 21, 2022
'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in December
November 21, 2022
Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party. The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, And Chris Witaske.
VIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday Movie
November 21, 2022
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, “A Christmas Fumble,” the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame. Watch the video trailer now!
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix
November 21, 2022
Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).