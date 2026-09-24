Billy Crystal's New One-Man Show 860 to Begin Broadway Previews Next Week

Previews for Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, will begin one week from today, on Thursday, October 1 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Written by Billy Crystal and directed by Scott Ellis, 860 will officially open on Wednesday, October 21. 860 is produced by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions.

860 will feature original music and adaptations by Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Tony Award-winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. The Production Stage Manager is Davin De Santis.

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.