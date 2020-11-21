Bloomingdale School of Music Receives Baisley Powell Elebash Capital Grant

Bloomingdale School of Music are the recipients of the Baisley Powell Elebash Capital Grant for capital improvements to their Upper West Side home.

"This fall, one of our top priorities was to ensure our beloved brownstone is a welcoming and safe space for our community," said Erika Atkins, Executive Director of Bloomingdale School of Music. "This time has created the opportunity for us to make improvements to our building, and we're excited to renovate the second floor to be a more open and accessible space for all."

The grant, in the amount of $350,000, is earmarked for renovations to the second floor of Bloomingdale School of Music's historic Upper West Side brownstone headquarters. The five-story building is 102 years old, and its second floor serves as the school's public face. While the first floor contains the David Greer Recital Hall, and the upper floors house thirteen rehearsal rooms, the second floor represents the school itself with its grand foyer, gracious piano hall, and impressive rear lounge/study.

The renovation sthat will be made possible by the grant will include replacing the entire wood flooring and repainting the finishes, upgrading the lighting, and replacing the two double doors at the end of each foyer. Additionally, in the lounge/study, replacing the lovely but badly damaged wallpaper with new, acoustic wallpaper and installing a new exterior door to a new landing with a staircase down to the backyard. There will also be improvements made to address COVID-19 safety concerns, such as updating the HVAC system, converting restroom doors to be push-pull, and adding plexiglass to the front desk.

Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. Bloomingdale is a music-driven community center where all are welcome to join and learn about music from top faculty. We are dedicated to our mission - to make music education accessible to all who want to learn - and remain focused on supporting this mission through our values.www.bsmny.org/

