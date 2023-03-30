Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents its Spring Benefit: Play It Forward in April

The event will take place on April 3, 2023 at 6:30 pm at Scandinavia House.

Mar. 30, 2023  
Bloomingdale School Of Music Presents its Spring Benefit: Play It Forward in April

Bloomingdale School of Music has announced the annual Spring Benefit on April 3, 2023 at 6:30 pm at Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave, NYC. Bloomingdale will also be celebrating 30 years of the Music Access Project (MAP), its signature, three-year pre-college training program for musically talented children in need, featuring high-quality instruction and personal mentoring. The evening will include performances by MAP students and alumni, as well as guest artists. Attendees can enjoy a buffet dinner with table seating, an open bar and post-performance champagne reception, and a live raffle now online at https://go.rallyup.com/playitforward/Campaign/Details.

Tickets for the benefit are $25-$100, with sponsorships available from $500-$10,000. The evening will also be live streamed for supporters who make a donation of any amount. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bsmny.org/playitforward.

"MAP is so much more than a college prep music program. It is a gateway to exploration to the young people who enter this program, an opportunity to explore what more they are capable of," said Executive Director Erika Atkins. "It is a community of creative music lovers, who often develop lifelong friendships and a forever fondness for the magic of this old brownstone. I mean think about this, we still have MAP alumni on our staff and faculty, and I have to say their dedication to school is absolutely invaluable to the work we now do."

This year's Benefit theme is derived from the MAP experience. A play on words of the common expression "pay it forward," Play it Forward alludes to the path each MAP student embarks on with the support of Bloomingdale faculty, community members, and funders. This forward movement in their lives begins with acceptance into the program and leads them on a personal and musical journey through to college. Many MAP students go on to pay it forward as upstanding members of their own communities or even as faculty and staff here at Bloomingdale, mentoring the next generation of MAP students.

The evening will feature speakers from alumni of the MAP program, Van Lier Fellow Scholarship recipients, and performances by the current MAP students alongside faculty and guest artists. In addition to the live performances and speakers, we'll also present a series of videos that offer an intimate glimpse into the inner workings of the MAP scholarship program.

Speakers

Jared Hung - Current Van Lier Fellow Scholarship Recipient & MAP Student

Joshua Rim - MAP Alumni

Cindy Baez - MAP Alumni

Judy Woo - Current MAP Director

Ed Castro - Speaker from the first MAP class

Erika Atkins - Executive Director of Bloomingdale

Program

"Drumming Part 1" by Steve Reich

MAP Percussion Ensemble

Taylor Austin*

Daniel Perez Ponce*

Angel Pineda*

(Coached by Eric Phinney)

"Aufschwung ", op.12 no.2 by Robert Schumann

Woodwind Trio

Honoko Saeki*, flute

Adam Garandza*, clarinet

Leigh Murphy, piano

(Coached by Olga Gurevich)

"Tango for Jam Jam" by Jack Smith

Brass Quintet

Toby Chau*, trumpet

Joshua Condori*, trumpet

Felicity Zhao*, horn

Alex Jeun, trombone

Jared Hung*, tuba

(Coached by Kevin Krumenauer)

"Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor, op. 49" by Felix Mendelssohn -

i. Molto allegro agitato

Bloomingdale Chamber Students

Bianca Dwork, violin

Sofia Sanchez-Martinez, cello

Will Itskovich, piano

(Coached by Rhiannon Banerdt)

"Spain" by Chick Corea

The MAP Chamber Jazz Ensemble

Ghair Perez Ponce*, alto saxophone

Brandon Vazquez, trumpet

Alex Jeun, trombone

Jake Edelstein, piano

Camilo Aristizabal, drums

(Coached by Kevin Krumenauer)

*MAP Students (Current)



Related Stories
Video: Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin Talk the Return of GROUNDHOG DAY Photo
Video: Matthew Warchus and Tim Minchin Talk the Return of GROUNDHOG DAY
The award-winning musical, Groundhog Day returns to London this year following its world premiere in 2016. Check out an all new video of Tim Minchin and Matthew Warchus talking about the show!
Video: Watch All New Clips From LIFE OF PI on Broadway Photo
Video: Watch All New Clips From LIFE OF PI on Broadway
Lolita Chakrabarti’s stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel LIFE OF PI opens tonight, Thursday, March 30, at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. All new production footage has been released, and you can get a first look at the show in the video here!
Video: Meryl Streep Does A CHORUS LINE While Filming ONLY MURDERS Photo
Video: Meryl Streep Does A CHORUS LINE While Filming ONLY MURDERS
While filming the upcoming Broadway-themed season of Only Murders in the Building, Meryl Streep and Wesley Taylor took on the iconic choreography from the opening number of A Chorus Line. Watch the new behind-the-scenes TikTok video now, featuring vocals from Martin Short!
Now Hiring: Theater Manager, Assistant Stage Manager & More Photo
Now Hiring: Theater Manager, Assistant Stage Manager & More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 3/30/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast and Creative Team Set to Join Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in BROKEBACK MOUNTAINFull Cast and Creative Team Set to Join Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN
March 30, 2023

The full cast and creative team have been announced for world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell.
Wake Up With BWW 3/30: LIFE OF PI Opens, Plus a Message From Billy Porter!Wake Up With BWW 3/30: LIFE OF PI Opens, Plus a Message From Billy Porter!
March 30, 2023

Top stories: Life of Pi opens tonight on Broadway, read reviews for the tour of Into The Woods, plus watch a video message from Billy Porter in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Photos: Bobby Cannavale Pays A Visit To THE LION KING On BroadwayPhotos: Bobby Cannavale Pays A Visit To THE LION KING On Broadway
March 29, 2023

Acclaimed actor Bobby Cannavale attended The Lion King on Broadway Wednesday, March 29, 2023. See a photo from his visit as he checks in with stars L. Steven Taylor (Mufasa) and Tshidi Manye (Rafiki).
Nikki M. James, John-Andrew Morrison, Jackie Cox & More to Take Part in 37th MAC AwardsNikki M. James, John-Andrew Morrison, Jackie Cox & More to Take Part in 37th MAC Awards
March 29, 2023

Presenters and performers have been revealed for the 37th Annual MAC Awards! See who is taking part, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Rosé, Loren Allred, Jackie Cox & More to Join TITANIQUE's ALL ABOARD! BenefitRosé, Loren Allred, Jackie Cox & More to Join TITANIQUE's ALL ABOARD! Benefit
March 29, 2023

Tye Blue and Fiercely You Entertainment will present the one-night-only concert All Aboard!, a queer extravaganza. See who is taking part, and learn how to purchase tickets!
share