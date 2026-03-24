Billy Stritch, Christine Ebersole, Jim Caruso, and More Take Home 40th Annual MAC Awards; Learn More!

THE 2026 MAC AWARD WINNERS ARE:

Female Vocalist

Ann Kittredge

Romantic Notions, When in Love, You Sleigh Me

Chelsea Table + Stage, Act2PV (Puerta Vallarta)

Male Vocalist

Frank Dain

A Celebration 24 Years in the Making

Don't Tell Mama

Major Artist – Female

Marieann Meringolo

Shades of Love, You Must Believe In Spring, A Century of Song: Celebrating Alan and Marilyn Bergman, In the Spirit:2025

Chelsea Table + Stage, 54 Below

Major Artist – Male

Sean Harkness

Just Me

Don't Tell Mama

New York Debut – Female

Janice McCune

Let's Start Tomorrow Tonight!

Don't Tell Mama

New York Debut – Male

Ethan Mathias

Outside the Lines

Don't Tell Mama

Celebrity Artist

Christine Ebersole With Billy Stritch

54 Below

Duo/Group

Chrissy And Dan Pardo

Dreams Don't Come True in Pennsylvania, Christmastide for Empire State Ride, Wine Hour at the Hotel Edison

Chelsea Table + Stage, Stonewall Inn, The Hotel Edison

Major Duo/Group

Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch And Klea Blackhurst

A Swinging Birdland Christmas

Birdland

Recurring Series

The Lineup

Created and hosted by Susie Mosher, produced by Hope Royaltey

The Green Room 42

Emcee

Jim Caruso

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Birdland

Tribute Show

Dawn Derow

Sing Happy: The Wonderful Women of Kander and Ebb

The Triad, The Post Office Cafe

Special Production

Mama's Next Big Act

Produced by Don't Tell Mama and Lennie Watts, created by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka

Don't Tell Mama

Director

Jeff Harnar

Celia Berk/For the Record (54 Below), Christy Trapp/The Tender Trapp (Don't Tell Mama), Renee Katz/Lost in His Arms (54 Below), Judi Mark/Merely Marvelous (The Triad)

Musical Director

Tracy Stark

Meg Flather/Walk Home (Don't Tell Mama), Kim David Smith/Comme Un Folle (Post Office Café, Joe's Pub), Justin Dylan Nastro/Live and In Person Whether You Like It or Not (Don't Tell Mama), Ethan Mathias/Outside The Lines (Don't Tell Mama), Linda Mironti/Perfectly Imperfect (Don't Tell Mama)

Technical Director

Kelly Wohlford

Frank Dain/A Celebration 24 Years in the Making (Don't Tell Mama), Karen Mason/More SPF! (Don't Tell Mama), American Popular Song Society (Don't Tell Mama), Terri Dannenberg/Everything! (Don't Tell Mama), Billy Brouse/Thinking Out Loud (Don't Tell Mama)

Ensemble Instrumentalist

Matt Scharfglass, Bass

Billie Brouse/Thinking Out Loud (Don't Tell Mama), Lucille Carr-Kaffashan/8 Days a Week (Don't Tell Mama), Scott Coulter & Friends/Silly Love Songs: 50 Years of #1 Hits (54 Below), Can Yasar/Turkish Rhapsody (Don't Tell Mama)

Piano Bar Singing Entertainer – Uptown

Tara Martinez

Don't Tell Mama

Piano Bar Singing Entertainer – Downtown

Maria Gentile

The Stonewall Inn, The Duplex

Piano Bar Instrumentalist – Uptown

Dan Pardo

The Townhouse, Don't Tell Mama, Brandy's

Piano Bar Instrumentalist – Downtown

Dan Daly

Marie's Crisis

Song

Missing A Screw

Music and Lyrics by Ava Nicole Frances

Comedy/Novelty Song

Too Much Love

Music by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Mark Dundas Wood

Recording (Lamott Friedman Recording Award)

Frank Dain

I've Had a Love

Major Recording

Eric Comstock And Barbara Fasano

Painting the Town