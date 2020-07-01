Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Billy Porter and Rita Moreno will take part in a discussion about Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life, tonight at 9pm.

Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life celebrates the groundbreaking life and work of 5-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally, and features a cast of theatre legends including Angela Lansbury, Nathan Lane, Chita Rivera, Audra McDonald, F. Murray Abraham, Rita Moreno, Edie Falco, Billy Porter, and others. The film discusses his classic plays and musicals, the struggle for LGBTQ rights and marriage equality, addiction and recovery, finding true love, and the relentless pursuit of inspiration.

The digital conversation will feature director Jeff Kaufman, and cast members Billy Porter and Rita Moreno. It will be moderated by Simon Kilmurry, IDA Executive Director.

