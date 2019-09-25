Billy Porter, Debra Messing, Larry David, and More Will Lead Live Reading of The Mueller Report in L.A.

Hollywood stars are bringing The Mueller Report live to L.A. next month!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billy Porter, Debra Messing, and Larry David will bring You Can't Make This Sh*t Up to the Saban Theater on October 21 for a fundraiser for the Democrats. Messing plays the role of Donald Trump and David serves as the Narrator.

The cast also features Tim Bagley, John Fugelsang, Tony Goldwyn, Ernie Hudson, Maz Jobrani, EJ Johnson, Josh Malina, Debra Messing, Stephanie Miller, Poppy Montgomery, Laraine Newman, Jonah Platt, Paul Reiser and Katey Sagal.

The reading is penned by Janis Hirsch and produced by Suzi Dietz.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.





