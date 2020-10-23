Billy Porter & Aaron Sorkin Guest on THE LATE LATE SHOW Next Week

See the full list of guests below.

Billy Porter and Aaron Sorkin will appear on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" next week! See the full list of guests below.

Billy Porter (Director) is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.



His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix. Under the direction of Barry Levinson, Porter starred in The Humbling, alongside Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig. His other film credits include Noel, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Intern, Anastasia, and Twisted.



A veteran of the theatre, Porter recently reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and TONY AWARDS for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's CafÃ©, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award). His Off Broadway and regional credits include Angels in America (Signature Theater), Romance In Hard Times, The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, and Radiant Baby (The New York Shakespeare Festival), Birdie Blue (Second Stage), Angels in America (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Going Native (The Long Wharf), Jelly's Last Jam (Alliance), Topdog/Underdog (City Theatre), King Lear (Exit, Pursued By A Bear), Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World (original cast), Jesus Christ Superstar, Antigone, A Chorus Line, and Chicago. His one-man show Ghetto Superstar: The Man That I Am, debuted at The Public Theater in conjunction with City Theatre of Pittsburgh and was nominated for a 2005 GLAAD Media Award. Porter was also named "Pittsburgh's Performer of the Year 2003-2004" by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Sorkin's Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include A Few Good Men (Broadway debut; John Gassner Award for Outstanding New American Playwright), Making Movies, The Farnsworth Invention. Film: Molly's Game (director and writer; Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA, and Writers Guild Award nominations for Best Screenplay), Steve Jobs (Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay), Moneyball (Academy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Writers Guild Award nominations for Best Screenplay), The Social Network (Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Writers Guild awards for Best Screenplay), Charlie Wilson's War (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay), The American President (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay), Malice, A Few Good Men (Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay). Television: Writer and producer of The Newsroom, The West Wing (Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive seasons, Golden Globe, Humanities Prize), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Sports Night (Television Critics'™ Award for Best Comedy, Humanitas Prize).

UPCOMING GUESTS ON THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Friday, October 23

Jeremy Strong; musical performance by SuperM (n)

*Monday, October 26

Aaron Sorkin; musical performance by The Shins (n)

*Tuesday, October 27

Billy Porter; David Byrne; musical performance by Kane Brown (n)

*Wednesday, October 28

Chelsea Handler; musical performance by CL (n)

Related Articles