Bid to Win the Chance to Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda on the Set of IN THE HEIGHTS

Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)-the creator of the award-winning musical In the Heights and a producer on the upcoming film version-on the set of the film, shooting June 2019 in Washington Heights, Manhattan.



Based on the four-time Tony Award-winning musical of the same name, In the Heights follows a vibrant cast of characters -- including an upbeat bodega owner, a struggling Stanford undergrad, an ambitious taxi driver, a hardworking hairstylist, and the beloved neighborhood matriarch -- striving, dreaming, and falling in love in the Washington Heights neighborhood of New York City.

The film stars original Hamilton cast member Anthony Ramos, alongside Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barerra, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, and Jimmy Smits. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is directing the film based on the musical stage play with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, who also wrote the book of the musical.

Be a part of cinema history and see the action unfold live, before In the Heights hits theatres currently scheduled on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Jul 26, 2019 to Jul 31, 2019

Additional Lot Details

Valid for 2 people.

Participant must be at least 18. Guest must be at least 10. Any guest who is not 18 must be the participant's child or legal ward.

Approximate duration: 2 hours.

Length of meet and greet: A few minutes.

Prior to visit, winner and guest may also be required to submit to a background check.

Winner and guest will be required to sign NDA.

Cell phones and photos on set are restricted, any photos during the visit will be taken by our stills photographer on set and provided at release of the film.

Winning bidders and their guest will be expected to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

In the event winner and/or his or her guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Warner Bros. in its sole discretion) is inappropriate, or threatening or illegal, Warner Bros. reserves the right to terminate the experience early.

Lot #793788

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





