Bryant Park BROADWAY-BOUND Initiative Adds Betsy Wolfe, George Salazar, Denée Benton & More to Summer Faculty

Bryant Park Corporation announced a new park program today, Broadway-Bound, that is being produced with support from Amazon. As the organization champions the performing arts with the return of live Picnic Performances this summer, they are supporting the rising stars of BroadwayEvolved on the very same stage. The newly established partnership with the musical theatre training program, Bryant Park Corporation and BroadwayEvolved, will give students the opportunity to train and rehearse on the iconic stage that has hosted Broadway performances, dancers, musicians, movies and the very faculty that will be training them.

This year, students will take part in online or in-person training sessions with Tony Award Winner Jessie Mueller (Waitress), Tony Award Nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Tony Award Winner Kelli O'Hara (Bridges of Madison County), Tony Award Nominee Denée Benton (Natasha Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Drama Desk Award Nominee George Salazar (Be More Chill), and more. BroadwayEvolved is co-founded by Broadway star Betsy Wolfe.

"New York City's arts and culture is the heartbeat of our city, and ensuring kids across all boroughs have access to fun, safe opportunities is a priority for us," said Carley Graham Garcia, Amazon's New York City Head of External Affairs. "We're glad to support Bryant Park as it continues to produce world-class culture and arts programming for the community."

"I'm so excited about this new exciting collaboration between Bryant Park, Amazon, and BroadwayEvolved," said BroadwayEvolved co-founder and Broadway favorite Betsy Wolfe. "The idea that BroadwayEvolved students from around the world will get to learn and perform on the Bryant Park stage with the very Broadway and TV and Film stars that inspire them is just so mind blowing. It's been such a tough year for students looking at a career in the arts and quite frankly for many professional artists too. To get to come together and share this time and space will be so impactful and I hope even healing."

The program will run on Monday, August 2 and Tuesday, August 3 and 10.

Current and past BroadwayEvolved faculty include Ashley Park, Darren Criss, James Monroe Iglehart, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Laura Benanti, Mandy Gonzalez, Megan Hilty, Rob McClure, Santino Fontana, and Sara Bareilles.

For more information, please https://bryantpark.org and www.BroadwayEvolved.com.