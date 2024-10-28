Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to Write Music for OREGON TRAIL Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are lending their talents to another project. The songwriting duo, who recently won an Emmy for their contributions to Only Murders in the Building, will be penning new music for a new movie based on the Oregon Trail computer game, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

First released in 1971, the series of educational games is popular among elementary school students, offering players an interactive historical experience inspired by the trail of the same name. The movie is in development at Apple, and will feature a screenplay from The Lucas Bros. and Max Reisman, with direction by Will Speck and Josh Gordan.

Though not a full-length musical, Pasek and Paul's music will reportedly include original musical numbers, similar in style to 2023's Barbie. The songwriters will also produce the film.

Pasek and Paul are the Tony Award-winning songwriters behind such shows as Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight, and A Christmas Story. For the screen, they wrote songs for La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Spirited. Upcoming projects include the stage premiere of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at Pasadena Playhouse, The Greatest Showman stage musical, and Disney's live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler.

Photo credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon