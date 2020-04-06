Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jordan Fisher, and More to Join Upcoming BROADWAY JACKBOX
Former Evan Hansens Ben Platt, Jordan Fisher, Noah Galvin, Taylor Trensch, and Ben Levi Ross will be battling it out in the April 7th Broadway Jackbox event!
See host Andrew Barth Feldman's tweet below!
That's right. @BenSPLATT @Jordan_Fisher @Noahegalvin @andrewbfeldman- Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) April 4, 2020
Taylor Trensch
Ben Ross@_stephenanthony @samtutty
I am the referee. We will have a good clean fight. https://t.co/FtjuX3lf9o
"Broadway Jackbox," produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.
Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best
known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit
Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many
more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw
weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.
There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games
allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes
even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their
smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,
and go to jackbox.tv to play!
As the situation with virus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund
has temporarily transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain
available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These
services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center,
Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services,
Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health
Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. To make a tax-deductible donation
to The Actors Fund, visit www.actorsfund.org/Donate.
