Photos: Chrissy Metz Makes Broadway Debut; & JULIET Celebrates 1500 Performances

& Juliet recently celebrated 1500 performances on Broadway. Check out photos from the celebration, along with a first look at Emmy & Golden Globe nominee Chrissy Metz in the show!

Chrissy made her Broadway debut as ‘Angelique’ last week, and was fêted at part of last night’s special curtain call. She’ll be in the show through September 13, 2026.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” and features an iconic playlist of pop music’s #1 hitmaker, Max Martin including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. The production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson



Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz

& Juliet Celebrates 1500 Performances

& Juliet Celebrates 1500 Performances

& Juliet Celebrates 1500 Performances

& Juliet Celebrates 1500 Performances

& Juliet Celebrates 1500 Performances

& Juliet Celebrates 1500 Performances

& Juliet Celebrates 1500 Performances

& Juliet Celebrates 1500 Performances

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