Bees Deluxe to Bring Acid Blues To Harlem's Shrine World Music

On Friday, October 24, New York City audiences will experience a one-of-a-kind evening of blues, jazz, and sonic alchemy when Bees Deluxe return to Harlem to perform at Shrine World Music Venue, 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd. They take the stage from 8-10pm.

Fresh off their victory at the 2025 Granite State Blues Society Challenge, the Boston-based quartet is charting their path to Memphis to compete in the International Blues Challenge in January 2026.

Bees Deluxe have carved out a reputation as a fearless, acid-drenched blues band, fusing Chicago blues with the free spirit of psychedelia and the sophistication of jazz. Led by guitarist and vocalist Conrad Warre, the group features Carol Band on keyboards, harmonica, and vocals, with Paul Giovine on drums and percussion. Together, they create a genre-defying soundscape that is as unpredictable as it is exhilarating.

Fans and critics alike respond to their originality, musicality and grit-as one critic noted-Chicago blues after taking "a few tabs of acid." The result is music that is inventive, cinematic, and always emotionally charged.

As John Muller of the North Jersey Blues Society enthused:

"Think of music produced by Willy Wonka and Frank Zappa-If Alice had turned her tea party into a blues jam and left The Cheshire Cat and the Mad Hatter in charge with Salvador Dali as the band leader. The music of Bees Deluxe is amazingly unpredictable, delightfully improvisational, and remarkably creative. Chicago blues takes a few tabs of acid and the results are a fascinating kaleidoscope of pulsating dreams, visions, and even nightmares... Welcome to the music of Bees Deluxe."

Innovators with One Foot in Tradition

While firmly rooted in the raw electric blues of 1960s Chicago, Bees Deluxe reinvent the genre by incorporating funk, modern jazz harmonies, and adventurous improvisation. Their setlists traverse originals and bold reimaginings of material by legends like Etta James, Albert Collins, Fenton Robinson, Bobby "Blue" Bland, Joe Zawinul, and Billie Holiday. The band intentionally avoids obvious choices, often digging deep into overlooked gems and reshaping them with surprising twists.

A Live Experience Like No Other

Concertgoers can expect more than a standard blues show. Bees Deluxe thrive on improvisation, refusing to rely on rote solos or predictable arrangements. Each performance becomes a unique dialogue between musicians and audience, veering from soulful slow burners to hypnotic grooves and high-energy jams.

Their adventurous spirit has earned them opportunities to share stages with some of the greatest names in contemporary blues and roots music, including Walter Trout, Ronnie Earl, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Zito, and Roomful of Blues.

Event Details

What: Bees Deluxe at Shrine World Music

When: Friday, October 24, 2025 | 8-10pm

Where: Shrine World Music, 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York, NY 10030

Tickets: General admission at the door

Audiences are invited to take the ride-equal parts roller coaster, dream sequence, and blues revival-as Bees Deluxe bring their hallucinatory acid blues to Harlem.