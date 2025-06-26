Bebe Neuwirth Joins Cast of Netflix Comedy DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth is among the cast starring in Don't Say Good Luck, a new comedy film for Netflix, Deadline reports. The movie follows high school student Sophie Birenbaum, played by Sunny Sandler, who is preparing to star as the lead in her high school musical. However, she soon realizes that she is facing more drama at home than she is in her show after her mother's cancer unexpectedly returns.

Julia Hart will direct the movie from a script she co-wrote with Laura Hankin and Jordan Horowitz, who is also set to executive produce. In addition to Neuwirth and Sandler, Don't Say Good Luck will star Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, and Steve Buscemi. Character descriptions have yet to be announced.

Neuwirth recently returned to Broadway as Fraulein Schneider in the current production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. She received a Tony nomination for her performance and departed from the show this past March. Her many theater credits include A Chorus Line, Little Me, Dancin’, Sweet Charity, Damn Yankees, The Addams Family, Chicago and more.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas